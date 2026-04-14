Day 2 sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft that teams will regret letting fall

These prospects' potential impact—ranging from dynamic playmaking to versatile utility roles—could leave teams scrambling to address needs later in the season or in subsequent drafts.

Teams across the league are preparing for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, where valuable contributors often emerge beyond the spotlight of the first round.

All the conversation revolves around the first round of the NFL Draft. But sometimes the best gems are uncovered on Day 2 — especially in a wide-open class like this one.

Even rarer, there are prospects that would've been considered good enough to be selected in the second or third round but fall beyond that only to emerge as stars (see 2025 fourth-rounder Cam Skattebo). This year of all years, there is a strong possibility that multiple players who should be taken earlier in the draft slide — and teams will regret letting them get away.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 UCLA at USC | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Trojan could end up being the steal of the draft in time. All the attention is on Lane's classmate, Makai Lemon, in the first round, so that would account for a significant drop to the fourth round like some mock drafters have predicted. WR-needy teams are going to look to spend a high pick on other top talents like Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate, so when the receiver run begins, Lane's going to get pushed down a bit.

And at first glance, you can understand why: Lane caught just 49 balls for 745 yards and four touchdowns last season in Los Angeles, and he was always second fiddle to Lemon. But he reeled in a healthy dozen scores in 2024, and his six-foot-four, 200-pound frame makes him a long-bodied deep threat that NFL teams can dream on. In terms of pure physical upside, there are few better in this class; don't be surprised if he becomes a household fantasy football name after a year or two.

WR Malik Benson, Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Oregon at Washington | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Benson caught 43 balls for 719 yards last season with the Ducks and was a key component of their College Football Playoff run. He's a speed demon who posted a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. It seems like the biggest reason he's not a top receiving prospect is his size: At six-feet and 189 pounds, he's a bit light for an outside receiver.

Someone's going to regret letting those measurements get in the way of seeing his potential. Benson will be a downfield threat akin to Xavier Worthy, and we're all going to be spamming social media about him sniping touchdowns during a prime-time game.

RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy

126th Army-Navy Game | David Jensen/GettyImages

Here's an instance where a prospect who probably isn't going to be selected on Day 2 actually should be. Heidenreich was the heartbeat of the Navy offense as a slotback in their triple-option attack, excelling as both a runner and a pass-catcher. The Midshipman tallied 1,440 all-purpose yards in 2025 while scoring nine touchdowns.

Heidenreich could emerge as one of the most versatile backs to come out of this year's draft, with versatility akin to someone like Taysom Hill (albeit without the passing abilities). Recently adopted military policy allows graduating academy players to defer their required service in order to participate in professional sports. Teams shouldn't pass up the heart and drive Heidenreich will bring to the game, and he brings legitimate quicks, smarts and toughness to whatever position he plays.

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Arizona State v Colorado | Dustin Bradford/GettyImages

Most mock drafts have Abney going in the second round, but it wouldn't shock me if he falls some on Day 2. That being said, whichever team lands him is going to get a stud. Abney measures at five-foot-ten and 187 pounds, which could be viewed as undersized for a cornerback — but what he lacks in measurement, he makes up for in toughness and physicality.

Abney has laser-focused eyes that proved to lock on to opposing quarterbacks' intentions in 2025, resulting in his team-leading 12 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Sun Devils. Teams who need a tough-nosed nickel should have Abney on their lists and snag him when they can, lest they become the victims of his knack for harassing receivers.

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois

2025 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl - Tennessee v Illinois | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

I'm not saying the Fighting Illini quarterback is going to be drafted with the intent of being a starter in 2026, but be prepared for me to say "I told you so" when he gets called off the bench and has a legacy game. Altmyer recorded 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns in a stacked Big Ten last season and only turned the ball over five times, showing real dual-threat ability and a willingness to hang in and take hits in search of pushing the ball downfield.

The physical tools are there, and teams with a need for a solid QB2 (due to injury-prone starters) should select Altmyer with confidence on Day 2. He may slide further, but he's worth the investment. The Illinois product, at six-foot-two and 205 pounds, has the stature to suggest he can be durable in the NFL. Hopefully he's not needed but sometimes the best gig in the league is a paid insurance policy.