Deion Sanders made an increasingly less bold claim about Shedeur Sanders

Surprise, surprise! It's only been three weeks and Deion Sanders is already calling for his son Shedeur to start for the Cleveland Browns.

Okay, to be fair, he's not necessarily calling for starter Joe Flacco to be benched now, especially after the Browns upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But Deion is still confident Shedeur, listed as QB3 currently, will find his way under center for the first snap of a game this year.

"Be patient and be ready," Deion said on the New Heights podcast on Monday. "You got to be ready when it's time. But when it's time, you're going to know. And it's coming up. I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's going to go down this year. ... He's going to get a shot."

A Shedeur Sanders start for Cleveland is inevitable despite father Deion's prediction

Cleveland is 1-2 with Flacco at the helm. He's thrown twice as many picks (4) as touchdowns (2) so far and has earned just a 38.2 QBR through three games. Last year's starter, Deshaun Watson, is still recovering from a torn Achilles and backup Dillon Gabriel didn't inspire much confidence in the preseason. Sanders is very much due for an opportunity at some point.

Despite all the conjecture surrounding the start of his professional career (he fell from a projected first-round selection to the fifth round), Sanders is keeping himself locked on getting better.

"I'm focused on the now," Sanders said after the Browns' loss to the Ravens in Week 2. "I don't really talk about anything in the past, and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is. I'm more focused on now. I'm more focused on how this game that we just gone and had and figuring out how to move forward from now."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already committed to Flacco starting Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, so Sanders will have to keep waiting for his opportunity. But if the Browns continue on this trajectory, upset excluded, then it may not be as long as many think.