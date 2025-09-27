Derrick Henry unlocked the Ravens' offense but now he's the bane of its existence

There was a time when Derrick Henry was viewed as an unstoppable force in the NFL. He still very much is but it appears as if an immovable object has impeded his path.

The five-time Pro Bowler seems to have a fumbling problem and it's cost his team, the Baltimore Ravens, dearly at some of the most important times this year.

Henry has three fumbles through three games, two of them in make-or-break moments that led to losses for Baltimore. He had three fumbles all of last year. Period.

Henry has 242 total rushing yards and three touchdowns this season so he's still one of the most valuable weapons on the Ravens' roster, but it's undeniable his lack of ball security is directly responsible for the team's 1-2 record.

He's going to need to tighten things up so head coach John Harbaugh won't have to alter the team's offensive strategy to rely on quarterback Lamar Jackson's legs. That could be a set up for disaster on the injury front if Jackson has to take more hard hits than he has to.

"I'm still pissed, mad at myself," Henry said on Wednesday, via the team's official site. "I don't try to harp on it too much. At the same time, it's a problem that's got to be fixed. I'm working on it as hard as I can to get this issue resolved."

Henry's career high in fumbles was 5 in the 2019 season, back when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans. He's well on his way to matching or even beating that this year. Hopefully his refocused mindset and motivation will be enough to break out of this funk. The Ravens are going to need him at his best to keep up with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, who benefitted from one of his three turnovers in Week 1.

"Nobody can fix it but yourself. I accept it like a man," he continued. "Everything that comes with it, I accept. It's my responsibility to take care of the ball for this organization. It's testing my faith right now. I've just got to keep believing and keep working. I feel like I let my teammates down, which I don't want to do."