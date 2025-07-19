Dez Bryant’s bold take on Raiders rookie has fans buzzing

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed rookie wide receiver Jack Bech, the team announced. He's one of several 2025 second-round picks finally inking contracts and putting a league-wide battle over guaranteed money behind them. With this matter behind them, it's time to get to work, and at least one person is excited to see him in action: Dez Bryant.

Bryant, a former three-time Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro wideout, offered a strong endorsement of Las Vegas' newcomer on X (also known as Twitter). He believes Bech will carve out a role in the NFL "for a long time," which should rile up Raider Nation in the best way possible. This year's No. 58 overall selection is already garnering respect from someone who once dominated at his positon; what's not to love about that?

He will be playing in the NFL for a long time. https://t.co/iwk3Sx2hFr — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 18, 2025

Former All-Pro WR Dez Bryant's praise has Raiders fans even more eager to watch Jack Bech

We too share Bryant's confidence in Bech. The TCU standout has pro-ready tools, can move around the formation and make an impact in multiple areas of the field. It's only a matter of time before Raiders fans witness this firsthand.

TCU unleashed Bech as a full-time starter in 2024 after three forgettable collegiate campaigns, including two at LSU. He rewarded Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes' faith, catching 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns en route to Second Team All-Big 12 honors. His combination of size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds), ball skills, body control and ability to bounce off defenders and gain additional yardage were apparent.

Moreover, Bech led an LSU squad that was littered with pro-level talent in 2021 in receptions (43). He was competing with burgeoning star wideouts Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers, plus fellow pros Trey Palmer and Kayshon Boutte for targets. Yet, it was the Raiders' incoming pass-catcher who paced the group.

Throughout the scouting/evaluation process, Bech was often compared to Los Angeles Rams standout Puka Nacua. That shouldn't be taken lightly and speaks to the upside of the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl MVP. The Las Vegas faithful should quickly fall in love with his strength and competitive drive.

Bech was ceding first-team reps to draft classmate Dont'e Thorton Jr. during minicamp. However, in retrospect, the latter signed his deal in May. Perhaps the Raiders were punishing the former amid a dispute that was just resolved. Nonetheless, that's all water under the bridge, and everyone can move forward harmoniously.