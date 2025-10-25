Diego Pavia NFL Draft projection: Vanderbilt QB carving out a spot at the next level

On the surface, Vanderbilt Commodores star quarterback Diego Pavia might look like the exemplary image of a signal-caller that is a college football legend with no real future in the NFL. And while that might be true in the context that Pavia isn't going to usurp the likes of Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, John Mateer, Dante Moore Jr., and other top QBs in the 2026 NFL Draft, he's making a case with every passing week that he at least deserves a chance at the pro level.

Pavia's journey to the NFL would be anything but typical, to be sure. He was a 0-star recruit out of Albuquerque, NM in high school, which landed him in junior college before he signed with New Mexico State as a 2-star JUCO recruit. After standout seasons for the Aggies, he made his way across the country and has now led Vanderbilt, a once bottom-feeder in the SEC, to a bowl game a year ago and now a ranking as a Top 10 team in college football for the 2025 season.

Much of that is attributed to Pavia. He's an absolute bulldog with a motor that never stops, a fiery leadership that rallies not just his teammates but what feels like the entire city of Nashville around him, and a legitimate dual-threat for the offense. However, his intangible traits are just the tip of the iceberg as, despite limitations, the Vanderbilt signal-caller also possesses some legitimate NFL traits.

But what does that mean for him, especially at his age, when it comes to the NFL Draft? Let's dive into everything that needs to be discussed with Pavia when it comes to his pro outlook before we determine what round of the 2026 NFL Draft he could be selected in, and which teams should already be interested in adding the quarterback to their roster.

Diego Pavia height, weight, age and stats as an NFL Draft prospect

Pavia is listed at Vanderbilt at 6-foot, 207 pounds. If that frame sounds more like that of a running back, you'd be correct. The size for the Vanderbilt QB isn't typical for the NFL position, and it's also worth noting that's a listed height-weight by the program. There's a chance he could clock in a bit shorter at the NFL Combine or other showcase, which would only amplify the matter in that regard.

Also working against Pavia is the fact that he's 24 years old and will turn 25 in late April next year, which would be his age when he takes an NFL field for the first time. That's not the end-all when it comes to draft prospects, without question. Hell, the Saints just drafted Tyler Shough in the second round when he was older than Pavia will be at the time of the draft. However, given some of the size limitations as well, the age will be another factor working against Pavia when it comes to the NFL Draft.

That said, the tune changes when you start to look at the numbers and what Pavia can actually do to perform on the field. Through seven games with Vandy this season, Pavia has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also leads the Commodores in rushing with 438 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as well.

The big leap for Pavia in coming to Vanderbilt has been both in his ability to protect the football — he had just four picks last season in its entirety — and his downfield accuracy. While he can take what the defense gives him in the short areas of the field, he's also become one of the most lethal deep passers in college football this season. That isn't to say he has an elite arm, but he can put the ball where it needs to be for his receivers to make a play.

When you combine that with his tenacity and underrated athletic tools in the run game, there's a lot to like. But what does the whole package of Diego Pavia ultimately mean when you start to think about his NFL Draft future?

Projecting which round Diego Pavia could be taken in the NFL Draft

Ultimately, Diego Pavia is unlikely to hear his name called until Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. While some would argue that he's most likely going to be signed as an undrafted free agent, I have a hard time believing that the positives with his actual play on the field in addition to his leadership ability and personality in the locker room won't lead to some NFL team selecting him in Rounds 5-7, with a lean toward the latter part of that range.

Crazier things have happened, of course, than Pavia being drafted higher than that. At the same time, when you bring his age and size limitations into the mix, that's going to depress his draft stock to a meaningful degree. He'll be drafted, but it'll likely be as a late-round flier for depth, rather than a team trying to make Pavia their immediate starter and future at the position.

Best fits for Diego Pavia in the 2026 NFL Draft

Best Diego Pavia NFL Draft fits Denver Broncos New York Giants Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins

Given that Pavia doesn't project as a surefire starter at the NFL level, that really opens the door across the board in the league as to the teams that could reasonable use one of their picks to add him to the fold. At the same time, there are still a handful of landing spots that would make more sense for the Vanderbilt quarterback than others.

The Denver Broncos are at the top of my list. That's not shot at Bo Nix or saying that the 2024 first-round pick would have his job in jeopardy. However, it's more a testament to Sean Payton. When you think about Payton's days with the Saints and his affinity for a player like another former college quarterback, Taysom Hill, it's hard not to see a good athlete and versatile weapon like Pavia filling a new-age role in a similar veing for Payton's Broncos if Denver were to draft him.

Beyond going to Mile High and closer to his home in New Mexico, though, Pavia would also make some sense with the New York Giants. Jaxson Dart has been given the keys to this offense with high upside, but the veteran backups like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston aren't long for New York. Pavia would offer less certainty, but at the same time would potentially offer some stability with an RPO-based offense with Cam Skattebo should something happen to Dart health-wise.

The final two listings are more pure fliers when you talk about the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. Matthew Stafford will be the starter until he hangs up his cleats, while the Dolphins are in a conundrum with Tua Tagovailoa. However, imagining Pavia working with Sean McVay if the Rams need a backup upgrade is enticing, and the Dolphins could ultimately use any kind of dart throw possible to try and solidify quarterback moving forward.