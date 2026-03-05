DJ Moore trade grades: Bills give Josh Allen a true No. 1 in deal with Bears

If there's one thing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were lacking heading into the NFL offseason, it's a true No. 1 weapon on the outside. The Bills wide receiving corps didn't offer much last season, and Keon Coleman hasn't turned into the player Buffalo thought he could become. On Thursday, Buffalo addressed that need, trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore had a down season in 2025, his first in Ben Johnson's offense. Some of that can be blamed on attrition, but Moore is just 28 years old. He should be entering the tail end of his prime. The Bills are banking on a bounce-back season from a player who had 1364 receiving yards just two years ago.

Sources: The #Bears are trading veteran WR DJ Moore to the #Bills, landing Josh Allen another weapon. It’s a mid-round pick compensation going back. pic.twitter.com/vtFCiXhsbs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2026

Bears trade DJ Moore to the Bills: Who won the deal?

The Bills got the best player in this trade, no matter who Chicago selects with the mid-round pick Buffalo sent back. Moore is still a capable WR1. The Bears could just afford to part with him, as they selected Rome Odunze and Luther Burden in the last two drafts. Add in Colston Loveland, and the Bears have a completely capable wide receiver corps without Moore.

Bills trade grade: B

Bears trade grade: B-

While we don't yet know the official compensation, a mid-round pick suggests it is not in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Why the Bills traded for DJ Moore

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

The Bills need a weapon on the outside that they can trust. Perhaps Coleman one day develops into that player, but Buffalo's receiving corps looks a whole lot better with Moore as the central piece of it. That by no means should suggest they're done adding, either, as the Bills window is closing rapidly.

Two of Moore's best seasons in the NFL came under Joe Brady in Carolina, so it should come as little surprise that the former Panthers offensive coordinator – now in charge of the Bills – was interested in a reunion.

Why the Bears traded DJ Moore away

Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

The Bears were able to send Moore elsewhere because of their deep receiving corps, which includes Odunze and Burden. Loveland's performance in the Bears playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers is the only evidence fans need to showcase how much Williams trusts the young tight end in big moments. Sending Moore away allows this young crop of offensive stars to grow together alongside their quarterback.

We'll have more on this story shortly.