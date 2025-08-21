Dolphins fall, Patriots rise? AFC East power rankings after preseason

As the preseason comes to a close, the AFC East continues to stand out as one of the league’s most fascinating divisions. From Buffalo’s quest to maintain its dominance to Miami’s high stakes gamble, New England’s rebuild, and the Jets uncertain era, every storyline seems to ripple across the division.

Here where things stand heading into Week 1, and where the teams rank in the AFC East.

4. New York Jets

The New York Jets enter 2025 with a new head coach, Aaron Glenn, and a new quarterback in Justin Fields who they signed during free agency as it signals a fresh era in East Rutherford. With young stars like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner signing extensions in 2025, the foundation is there to put it all together. The issue lies is if they can put it all together and make a playoff run in 2025 and beyond which all depends on Justin Fields and the offense.

Most preseason power rankings place the Jets firmly at the bottom of the division. The roster is talented but untested under this new regime, and growing pains are almost certain. From the last two playoff games and rumors during training camp, the starting offense appears to struggle with throwing the ball, as Fields in the preseason Week 2 game against the Giants had four passing yards in one quarter. If the Jets want any success in 2025, they are going to need Fields to step up and air out this passing attack. The Jets could surprise if Fields develops into an average passing quarterback and Glenn’s leadership translates, but for now they look like a team building for the future rather than competing for the present.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have spent big and swung bold this offseason. By adding Darren Waller and reacquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami has made it clear: they’re going all-in. On paper, their roster matches up with anyone in the AFC East when healthy but concerns linger about depth and durability— two factors that have tripped them up in recent seasons. Along with Tyreek Hill trade rumors still lingering around, this year is basically do-or-die for the Dolphins, especially with the concerns on Tua Tagovailoa's health and how long he can keep playing.

The Dolphins have looked decent throughout these last two preseason games and mainly haven’t played their starters, but their depth looks a lot better. However, the questions still remain if this team can still healthy throughout and entire 17 game season. The Dolphins have the pieces to break through, but everything hinges on Tagovailoa’s health and whether head Mike McDaniel can keep his rosters balanced across 17 games.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are no longer clinging to the Bill Belichick and Jared Mayo era. Instead, they’re moving forward under new head coach Mike Vrabel, and the early signs point to a defensive identity. A massive offseason spending spree brought in Stefon Diggs to spark the passing game and multiple defensive upgrades like Carlton Davis and Milton Williams, setting the stage for a potential rise out of the division’s cellar.

Still, this is very much a team in transition. After a 4-13 finish last season, New England’s climb will be steep, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye holds the keys to how quickly it happens. Analysts agree that the defense will keep the Patriots competitive, and with this young ascending offense that includes Kyle Williams, Demario Douglas and TreVeyon Henderson, this offense can contend with anyone in the AFC East.

1. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen remains the centerpiece of the Buffalo Bills dominance, and every preseason ranking reflects it. Buffalo enters the regular season not only as the favorite in the AFC East but as one of the league’s top Super Bowl contenders. According to many power rankings, they sit comfortably among the NFL’s elite, thanks to Allen’s MVP-caliber play and offseason reinforcements.

The Bills bolstered their defense with playmakers like Joey Bosa and expect a bounce-back year from Tre’Davious White. Training camp reports have only strengthened the narrative: Buffalo has the continuity, depth, and leadership to remain the class of the AFC East. Whether the skill-position players around the Allen can consistently deliver remains the lone question mark, but the AFC East still belongs to Buffalo no matter what changes around them.