Dolphins fans already coming to Minkah Fitzpatrick realization Steelers can relate to

Minkah Fitzpatrick is a member of the Miami Dolphins once again. The former Pittsburgh Steelers free safety, who earned three first-team Associated Press All-Pro nods starring for Mike Tomlin’s defense, was traded back to the team that drafted him in 2018.

The Steelers got fellow three-time first-team AP All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith in return, but the fact Pittsburgh gave up Fitzpatrick was a surprising move. However, while Fitzpatrick’s reputation is well-known, the fact that his takeaway numbers have nosedived over the past two years seems to be overlooked.

During his first season in black and gold, Fitzpatrick was a terror for opposing offenses, registering five interceptions, including a 96-yard pick-six. He tied for the NFL lead with six picks in 2022, but since then has only pulled down one.

Last season, Fitzpatrick had one pick and a forced fumble. His 96 combined tackles matched the second-most he’d had in a campaign, but the team would have preferred he turned the game on its head a few more times.

“That’s his calling card, and he hasn’t had as much success as we’d like the last couple years, but the way it works, the way he works, the way he prepares, those things will come,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said last month during mandatory minicamp. “He’s just had a dry year or so.”

Fitzpatrick admitted to his turnover-forcing shortcomings last season.

“It hasn’t been my splashiest year,” Fitzpatrick said after being named to the Pro Bowl in January. “I’ve been doing my job for the most part. So yeah, I was surprised, but I’m also honored.”

Steelers may have gotten out of the Minkah Fitzpatrick business at the right time

The lack of big plays was part of the reason the Steelers offloaded Fitzpatrick, who still served as an effective run defender last season. Pittsburgh is also still negotiating with star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who will command a hefty chunk of change.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler further explained the shocking swap Monday on X.

“Minkah Fitzpatrick (is) still a top-10 safety, but evaluators around (the) league have seen some decline, and trade whispers regarding his future first surfaced in March,” Fowler wrote.

Fellow safety DeShon Elliott made his mark as a Steelers newcomer, piling up 108 combined stops, an interception, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He earned an extension this offseason for that effort.

The Steelers also signed Juan Thornhill and undrafted rookie Sebastian Castro this offseason. The cupboard was far from bare, and if Pittsburgh had the chance to be a year early rather than a year late on a declining and expensive player, they were probably right to do so.