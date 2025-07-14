Drake Maye might be the biggest victim of second-round NFL Draft drama

The New England Patriots have worked diligently to revamp their organization this offseason. They've spent the most money in free agency and overhauled their coaching staff. More specifically, the team has invested significant resources in the offensive side of the ball, including spending an early second-round pick on running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Signals from Foxborough are quite clear: Ensure promising young quarterback Drake Maye is in a position to succeed. Henderson's expected to be an immediate contributor as a third-down option with bell-cow potential. He's supposed to infuse a level of dynamism the Patriots' scoring unit has sorely lacked in recent seasons.

While the pads haven't come on in New England yet, Henderson has reportedly turned some heads at practices with his blazing speed and explosiveness. It's been easy to see the Pats' vision for him, albeit in a limited, abstract sample size. However, at least to begin the upcoming campaign, the NFL's ongoing Round 2 endemic could throw a wrench into the Patriots' backfield plans.

Why are TreVeyon Henderson and almost every other 2025 second-pick still unsigned?

In May, the Houston Texans made Jayden Higgins the first second-round pick in league history to secure a fully guaranteed contract. The decision has created chain reaction leading to a league-wide standstill. 30 other newcomers (the Cleveland Browns caved for No. 33 selection Carson Schwesinger) with the same draft billing want the same financial assurances, including Henderson.

Should Henderson's stalemate extend into when the Pats kick off training camp on July 19 and beyond, his learning curve will only get steeper. Rookies are already behind the eight ball as they adjust from college to the pros. Every rep missed is an opportunity wasted to acclimate to the increased speed, physicality and cerebral nuances of making this leap.

NFL's second-round rebellion complicates matters for Patriots QB Drake Maye

Henderson's unresolved situation may leave the Patriots with no choice but to revert back to their uninspiring veteran duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. New England's front office told us what it thinks of the latter two players by choosing the Ohio State product 38th overall this year. Suddenly, they may find themselves back at square one.

A potent rushing attack can be a signal-caller's best friend, especially a rising second-year pro like Maye. It alleviates pressure on him while opening up passing opportunities. The Patriots are ostensibly trying to execute this concept, as demonstrated by the additions of Henderson and first-round offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Yet, aiding Maye's development with a strong ground game becomes much harder if Henderson isn't on the field for contractual reasons. The longer this impasse last, the more it puts Maye in an uneviable spot.