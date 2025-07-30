Drake Maye needed one week to have Patriots fans dreaming about rookie connection

The future is bright with Drake Maye as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. After taking crushing blows with a 4-13 record in his rookie season, Maye comes into his second season with an improved offensive line, a group of talented wide receivers, and, most importantly, a proven NFL head coach.

A week through Patriots training camp, Maye has already made a connection with rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams. The Patriots drafted the rookie out of Washington State with the 69th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Drake Maye with a beautiful deep throw to Kyle Williams for the touchdown grown. Teardrop of a throw and right over Williams’ shoulder. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) July 30, 2025

Williams played his first three seasons in college with UNLV before transferring to the Cougars in 2023. Last season with WSU, Williams collected 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 catches.

His early connection with Maye has been one of the many encouraging signs out of Patriots training camp, and New England is hoping it'll translate to the regular season.

What can the Patriots achieve in the second season of Drake Maye

Maye being able to build a connection with a rookie wide receiver is an encouraging sign for the Patriots' future. In addition to Williams, New England also has Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas, two receivers that Maye can rely on throughout the season.

With Mike Vrabel stepping in as head coach for the Patriots, many expect New England to take a major step forward in Maye's second season under center. Some are even going as far as saying that the Patriots, if they find themselves on a hot streak during the season, could compete for a playoff spot.

Every year in the NFL, we see a team that finished last in its division the year prior make it to the playoffs the next season. The Patriots could very well be that team that makes the jump from last place in the AFC East to a playoff spot, especially with Mike Vrabel leading the charge.

Are the Patriots a future contender in the AFC?

The Patriots are still a year or two away from competing with the Buffalo Bills to take back their AFC East crown, but are very well capable of taking second place, with the Jets expected to once again be at the bottom and the Dolphins under pressure with head coach Mike McDaniel.

Having a talented rookie wide receiver in Williams and having a great offensive mind in Coach Vrabel will make the Patriots a future contender in the AFC. It's important to note that Vrabel took a struggling Tennessee Titans team to an AFC Championship appearance in his second season, will that be the same case in New England? Only time will tell.