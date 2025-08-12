Drew Allar’s Browns wish will stir up QB talk in Cleveland

It's unclear who the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback will be this season as the team has four players battling for the starting job. However, it's fair to assume the Browns won't be very good and likely don't have a long-term solution at QB. Recently, Penn State's Drew Allar talked about how special it would be to be drafted by the Browns specifically, since he has family connections to the team.

“That would definitely be special… My dad had season tickets growing up. They've been passed down since my great grandfather.”@PennStateFball QB @AllarDrew on the possibility of being drafted by the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/7Bb5lifoxq — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 11, 2025

Allar is considered a first-round quarterback, along with Clemson's Cade Klubnik, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. While it's too early to make definitive rankings, this QB class seems to be much better than the 2025 class, and Allar is a significant part of this.

With their own pick and the Jacksonville Jaguars' pick, the Browns will have two opportunities to draft a QB in 2026. Frankly, it's for a player to prefer playing for the Browns, so Allar must be on the Browns' radar. Still, after drafting two QBs in April, this situation is far from easy for the Browns.

The Browns' QB situation

Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett likely won't prohibit the Browns from drafting a QB in 2026. It's possible that Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders prohibits Cleveland from targeting a QB. However, that would require the third or fifth-round pick to exceed expectations significantly. Notably, Deshuan Watson is still under contract in 2026. As a result, ownership might see it as less than ideal to spend a first-round pick on yet another QB. Nonetheless, as we all know, a franchise quarterback is needed to win in the NFL, and it's unclear if the Browns have one.

Overall, how Sanders and Gabriel perform in their rookie season will greatly influence the Browns' QB decision come April. If one of them shows signs of promise, don't be surprised if the Browns look to use their picks to upgrade another position group.

Allar could be the solution to the Browns' QB problem

Regardless, it's far from a guarantee that either player shows significant promise. And if the Browns believe Allar (or another QB) could turn around their franchise, they should prioritize that. Again, it's too early to tell what Allar's exact draft range is, but he appears to be a first-round QB.

There's no denying Allar's upside at 6-foot-5 with a cannon for an arm. Impressively, Allar threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns in his junior season with Penn State. If Allar's stellar play continues, he could rise to the top of the first-round. This might be too much for the Browns to pass up in April, especially given his desire to end up in Cleveland and that the team has two first-round picks.