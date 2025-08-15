Eagles news: Myles Garrett, cornerback lulls, a new Super Bowl documentary

This week, the Philadelphia Eagles had their only two joint practices of training camp with the Cleveland Browns. You would’ve really hoped that they would put a poverty franchise like that into the ground, but that didn’t happen. Them’s the breaks.

These are some of the biggest takeaways from the Eagles' Wednesday and Thursday joint practices with Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett, the benevolent

Not all game-breaking players are created equal. Jalen Carter will wreck an offense, and he’ll do it at a high level… but that’s nothing compared to what Myles Garrett is capable of, and how he does it. Take these two examples:

Myles Garrett is so hilariously good

Rushing over the center and hit him with the Allen Iverson crossover and got to the rack pic.twitter.com/0BgVCvEBhE — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 11, 2023

Carter’s play was infinitely more important… but GOT DAYUM, hitting a crossover and getting four yards in the backfield before you get touched might be one of the best (read: funniest) and impressive plays since 2020.

The point of all this is, when the Browns came to the NovaCare Complex for a couple of joint practices, the offensive line was going to have its hands full with the one guy specifically… and it ended up being much worse than expected.

Lane Johnson only practiced on Wednesday, so predictably, that day went better than Thursday. After that Wednesday practice, he was asked about what it’s like to go against Garrett. He said, “I went against him in one-on-ones a few years ago, and I went against him a couple times in a game last year. But yeah, you got to get off the ball or it’s going to be a long day for you.”

I promise that I didn't speed this clip up. That's just Myles being Neo from the Matrix. What in the world is this sorcery. pic.twitter.com/XeatP2Afsn — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 28, 2021

It sounds like there were two one-on-one reps between Garrett and Johnson on Wednesday. Philly Voices’ Jimmy Kempski wrote: “Garrett did get the best of Lane in 1-on-1's on an inside move. I have never seen Lane beaten as badly as Garrett beat him on that rep. Lane is arguably the most athletic tackle in NFL history, and Garrett made him look like his feet were in cinderblocks.”

The other rep, the Eagles put out on their social media (probably a good move not to put the super-bad one).

The two Vets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PNf7k7VS0o — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2025

That’s beautiful. Rarely in sports do you get to see the two best guys in the entire world at their respective jobs go at each other like that, and it’s even rarer when they get to do it with zero stakes and they’re just trying to get better from it.

After practice on Thursday, Jordan Mailata was asked about working with Myles Garrett. Mailata said, “Any time you get an opportunity to go up against the best, I mean, he truly is the best at that position, it’s just that you got to take advantage of those opportunities. Especially if it’s a training rep, you know? So, I think it’s gotten me better. I have a lot of film to go off now and watch and see how I can refine and sharpen and learn from yesterday and today.”

He was also asked about what he gains from those reps, “I get a giggle out of it. I’ll be honest, I’m just sitting there like, ‘What the? I did my f--- job… I did my job, and yet I still got beat.’ How is that even possible? How is he still below my knees and bending the corner? He starts the rush in the four-point stance, and by the time he’s four yards upfield, he’s still at the same height. It’s kind of like, ‘What am I supposed to do here?’ Just jump on him? Not even that’s possible. He’ll just carry me to the QB. Guy’s a freak.”

Luckily for everyone, Garrett’s not a psychopath (except for that time he tried to kill Mason Rudolph). He would win his reps in team drills, but he didn’t finish and let the rep play out so everyone could get work.

Myles Garrett is sacking Jalen Hurts on almost every play. He just pulls up and lets the Eagles finish the rep. It’s almost comical. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 14, 2025

You’d have liked for there to be more reports of things like ‘Myles Garret just got stonewalled’ or ‘Garrett just got slowed down a little bit’ or even ‘Garrett just got touched once.’ That would’ve been something to make you feel good.

That being said, there’s no reason to worry about any of this. The Eagles' offensive line is super awesome, and these plays aren’t schemed against the Browns. On top of that, the best pass rusher that the Eagles are going to play against this season is Micah Parsons (maybe), and Denver’s Nick Bonitto; neither of them can hold a candle to what Garrett does.

Man, it sure would’ve been cool if Myles Garrett wasn’t lying when he said he wanted to get traded. For what it’s worth, he’s +850 to win Defensive Player of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday, August 18th, 2025

All quiet on the cornerback front

When Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson did badly against the Bengals in the first preseason game, you could say, ‘Well, that’s Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. Everyone’s going to stink against them,’ and that’s kind of right. Unfortunately, that doesn’t take into account self-imposed bad positioning.

So, going into joint practices against the Browns, a team that doesn’t have Burrow or Chase, and instead guys like Dillon Gabriel, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman…Man, it’d be pretty cool if they showed up a little more.

That’d be kind of important for them, especially since the recent acquisition, Jakorian Bennett, has tossed his name in the hat for the starting CB2 job. Turns out, no one really had a good showing.

Jakorian Bennett has struggled since his PBU earlier in practice. Has allowed multiple receptions (one for TD) and just got flagged for DPI.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 13, 2025

Not the best day for Adoree Jackson. He gave up a long completion to Jerry Jeudy down to the left sideline, unable to get a hand on the ball as he undercut the route and leapt to tip it.



There was also a long run by Sampson to his side where he appeared to get sucked in. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 14, 2025

Takeaways from #Eagles #Browns joint practice.



— Myles Garrett dominant (shocker)

— Kelee Ringo — not great

— Stick up for Johnny Wilson https://t.co/epHQXuTNnI — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 13, 2025



There are still three weeks for everything and everyone to improve. Think about last season: In Week 4, the defense looked very 2023-esque against the Buccaneers, and two weeks later, they started a 10-week murder spree. Is that hopeful thinking? Yes.

Also, keep in mind this is a Vic Fangio defense. If there’s a defensive coordinator who is capable of hiding his weakest defensive link, it’s him.

The rookie Mac McWilliams (fifth-round, UCF) has also been turning some heads in practice and getting reps at outside corner. It’d be sick if he ended up getting the job because you’re looking at a super young and super cheap guy for the foreseeable future.

Is Mac McWilliams close to becoming the Eagles CB2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMrre7WBQh — PHLY Eagles (@PHLY_Eagles) August 14, 2025

I’m worried about this whole thing a little bit, but I’m on the verge of freaking out about it. I’ve started to think about which shelf I put the panic button on, but I haven’t started looking for it yet. It’s gonna be a big couple of weeks for these guys.

Bonus: ESPN released a new Super Bowl Documentary

There have been a whole lot of documentaries made about the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX, and they’re all great. ESPN made its own documentary about the game, but they did it from a pretty unique angle: by following the Kansas City Chiefs for the entire season.

No better day to watch The Kingdom than on the anniversary of the day we were founded.



Unprecedented access showcasing your favorite team during the quest for another Super Bowl. All six episodes now streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/eBthSe6dHa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 15, 2025

Objectively, it seems pretty psychopathic to follow one team just so that everyone can see the players' hopes and dreams get crushed… That being said, it was delicious. Here’s my review of “The Kingdom,” ESPN’s documentary of the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs and their failed attempt to three-peat:

Very slow start. The first five episodes were pretty not great, but just like with Stranger Things, you have to make it through a bunch of bad television to get to the payoff in the last episode. They made the Chiefs the protagonists for most of it. But sure enough, halfway through episode six, you see that they’re actually the antagonist; A real Shamalayan-esque twist.

As we all know, the bad guy loses… and not only did they lose, but they got mercilessly stomped into the ground in front of their friends and families, and then put in a blender to the tune of 40-6 in Super Bowl LIX.

One thing I learned is that Zack Baun’s interception before halftime and A.J. Brown’s touchdown 10 seconds later is actually what broke Patrick Mahomes. I thought it was The Dagger, but I was wrong.

There was some funky editing that they did during the game. Most notably, by making it seem like they dumped Gatorade on Nick Sirianni as the clock was winding down to zero, and not with 2:52 seconds left like it actually was.

If you’re looking to watch a gang of villains have a mental breakdown and mostly just yell obscenities on the sideline, this is the documentary for you. 10/10, would watch 25:39-45:00 of episode six again.

Disclaimer: I didn’t watch any of the other episodes, and I didn’t really pay attention to the last episode until they stopped showing Clark Hunt’s terrible haircut and matching charisma, and started showing the Super Bowl.