Eagles should use the Saquon Barkley playbook to land another disgruntled rival

When all is said and done, the biggest asset for the Philadelphia Eagles might be Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner and GM put his foot in his mouth on Monday by insulting his two best players: Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott.

"Just because we sign (Parsons), doesn't mean we're going to have him," Jones said while discussing contract negotiations. "He was hurt six games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league, then he got knocked out two-thirds of the year. Dak Prescott."

Jones got his math wrong, by the way. Parsons missed four games in 2024, not six. Those were the first games he's missed in his career. What a way to show your appreciation for a star player, Jerry!

That's just fine from the Eagles perspective. The last time an NFC East rival disrespected their star player during contract negotiations, Philadelphia landed Saquon Barkley. The Giants' blunder was Howie Roseman's gain. Could lightning strike twice?

Micah Parsons should follow Saquon Barkley's lead

If you're Parsons, why would you hitch your wagon to an owner and GM who is so dismissive of your value? Why continue to play for a franchise that's too incompetent to truly contend? Why not follow Barkley's lead and play for a team with actual Super Bowl aspirations and capabilities?

He's friends with Barkley. He can just ask him what a breath of fresh air it was going from the dysfunction of the Giants to winning with the Eagles.

Parsons is from Harrisburg, PA. He went to school at Penn State. It would be a homecoming if he finished out the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and signed with the Eagles. If he were willing, the only hurdle to get him to Philly would be Roseman's willingness to pay his massive salary.

Roseman saw the value in paying Barkley $20 million per year while handing him $36 million guaranteed. The investment to sign Parsons would be a whole lot more. He's likely to be the highest paid defensive player in NFL history, commanding upwards of $40 million per year. But value is value and Parsons brings game-changing heaps of value.