Early Super Bowl ticket prices: Averages, trends, and how it compares to past years

The Super Bowl is finally here and the matchups are set. The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will meet in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Regardless of who you’re a fan of, it’s going to cost you quite a bit to get into the door. The cheapest ticket is just under $1,000 while the most expensive one is more than $8,000.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about ticket prices and the historic nature of this year’s prices. You’d be surprised at how this year’s ticket prices compare to previous years, regardless of who the opponent was.

How much is the average Super Bowl LX ticket at Levi’s Stadium?

SEATING LEVEL FACE VALUE PRICE 400 level corner $950-$1950 400 Level sideline $2,500 300 level endzone $2,750 300 level corner $3,000-$3,250 200 level endzone $3,250 300 level sideline $3,500 200 level corner $3,750-$4,250 100 level endzone $4,250 200 level club corner $4,500 100 level corner $4,750 200 level club sideline $5,500 100 level sideline $5,500 200 level club midfield $6,500 100 club level sideline $6,500-$7,500 100 level midfield $8,500

This year, the get in price is $6,542, per ticketdata.com as of Monday night. That’s right about middle of the pack compared to the last four Super Bowls. When you look at the ticket price, roughly a month out, at $6,712, it’s the second cheapest of the last four Super Bowls. Now that we’re about two weeks out, it’s one of the most expensive get in tickets of the more recent ones.

That shouldn’t be a surprise for a couple of reasons. For one, being in Santa Clara, it was always going to cost you to get in. On top of that, inflation means tickets are going to get cheaper each year, no matter what, for the most part.

What are some trends for this year’s Super Bowl tickets and how does it compare to past years?

SUPER BOWL YEAR 30 DAY PRICE DAY BEFORE PRICE DIFFERENCE 2022 $8,662 $4,078 $4,584 2025 $5,814 $2,109 $3,705 2023 $7,004 $4,011 $2,993 2024 $8,617 $7,077 $1,610

For what it’s worth, most tickets start to drastically dip as the game approaches. Once you get to about 15 days out, the ticket prices typically start to drop until the day of. This year, the trend is essentially level. That doesn’t necessarily mean much as of now, but it could be interesting to monitor if tickets do in fact increase, counter to what it’s done the last four years.

The 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers was the most expensive ticket of the last four Super Bowls. About a month out, it cost $8,617 and a day before it dropped to $7,007, which is just a $1,610 difference. The most drastic drop from a month out until a day before was the 2022 edition between the home team Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping from $8,662 to $4,078 for a $4,584 difference.

Each year since then, though, which is the oldest this data tracks, the difference has shrunk of how much the tickets go down.

Is Super Bowl LX the most expensive Super Bowl in the last four years?

SUPER BOWL YEAR GET IN PRICE 2024 $7,077 2026 $6,542 2022 $4,078 2023 $4,011 2025 $2,109

As of right now, no. However, it is the second most expensive Super Bowl. The get in price for the 2024 Super Bowl was the most expensive, coming in at $7,007 one day out. With about two weeks left until game day, Super Bowl LX is only at $6,542. If the tickets do trend downward, which they typically do, then this will most likely still be the second most expensive at approximately over $5,000.

It’s fair to say that it also depends on the teams on how much ticket prices drop. While there’s no direct correlation, you could argue that the past three Super Bowls that the Kansas City Chiefs played in all had the smallest decrease in ticket prices, while the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl had the largest.

With that logic, a game between the Patriots and Seahawks might have as much appeal as the day gets closer so there could be a drastic drop before kickoff. That said, the graph is certainly looking like it might kick up so it could potentially creep closer to the original price a month ago, upwards of $6,650.

This year’s Super Bowl could ultimately end up being the most expensive Super Bowl since 2024. Right now, the prices aren’t fluctuating much like it has in the past. That’s not a bad thing, but if play the waiting game it could ultimately cost you this year when it hasn’t in the past.