ESPN might be setting Sam Darnold up for failure in Seattle with latest rankings

The Seattle Seahawks put together one of the NFL's most transformative offseasons, shedding Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but bringing in Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp to lead a new-look scheme under OC Klint Kubiak. It remains to be seen if these changes are a net positive.

Darnold in particular will be under intense scrutiny after a revelatory campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. A year ago, Darnold was viewed as a career backup at worst, a bridge quarterback at best. Now on a three-year, $100.5 million contract, he is expected to lead Seattle back to prominence in the NFC. It's unclear if Darnold is actually capable of living up to the sky-high standard he set.

ESPN ranked Darnold as the second-biggest offseason addition in the NFL, ahead Davante Adams in Los Angeles and DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh. Ahead of Joe Thuney in Chicago or Geno Smith to Las Vegas. And yeah, that's a lot of pressure.

ESPN puts pressure on Sam Darnold to take Seahawks to new heights

Darnold steps into an advantageous position with the Seahawks. Kubiak called some great games in New Orleans last season despite the messiness of that Saints roster. The 28-year-old signal caller will have plenty of talent around him. Kupp still ranks among the most dependable sets of hands in football. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Noah Fant are real weapons. Marquez Valdes-Scantling can deliver the vertical threat Darnold relies upon so heavily.

And yet, this is not Minnesota. Kevin O'Connell can credibly claim the title of best playcaller in the NFL right now. The Vikings offense featured a who's-who of elite playmakers. Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones. Darnold was put in the absolute most optimal setting possible for his skill set and the results were tremendous — 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with a Pro Bowl nod, to boot. But can he replicate those numbers in Seattle? And more importantly, can he deliver the wins?

The Vikings won 14 games last season (!!!). Seattle won 10 with Geno Smith, a far more accomplished and consistently productive quarterback at the commands.

Even the Seahawks are hedging their bets on Sam Darnold

Darnold's contract only features $37.5 million guaranteed, so the Seahawks aren't putting all their eggs in one basket. Seattle has an out after this season and a much easier out after 2026, should things go south. Moreover, the Jalen Milroe pick puts a potential succession plan in place. Seattle expressed a lot of confidence in Milroe out of the draft and he's going to put up numbers in a situational role. The NFL is increasingly infatuated with dual-threat QBs; Milroe might be the best runner at the position since Cam Newton.

So the Seahawks' bets are hedged. Perhaps fans (and ESPN) should do the same. Darnold was an extremely volatile quarterback prior to landing in Minnesota. He's a major arm talent, always has been, but interceptions are a problem and he can crumble under pressure. Even last season, Darnold's production plummeted in the final weeks of the season and he was thoroughly outclassed by a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford in the playoffs.

Stafford isn't a slouch — far from it — but that felt like a harbinger for Darnold and his new employer. There's a reason the Vikings were so willing to move on to J.J. McCarthy, the least proven of his 2024 draft peers. There's a reason Darnold, despite a monster season, only managed to get $37.5 million is guaranteed cash.

There's a good chance the Seahawks downgraded at quarterback this offseason, so let's pump the breaks on the lofty praise and high rankings until we get a chance to see Darnold in his new surroundings.