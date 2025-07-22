ESPN finally wakes up to Ravens' loaded roster with latest league-wide power rankings

It just might be the Baltimore Ravens' year to get back to the promised land. While getting to the Super Bowl has been super difficult for Lamar Jackson so far in his NFL career, there are a few things working for his team this year than in year's past. The first is the Kansas City Chiefs look vulnerable at the top of the league. The second is Jackson is in his prime. A third is this: Have you seen their roster?

Clearly, Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder all have for ESPN. Together, they ranked the Ravens No. 1 overall in terms of what NFL team has the best roster heading into the season. We know about the stars on offense for Baltimore, from Jackson on down. To me, I think this team has the best secondary in the NFL. I would take their starting five over everyone every day and twice on Sunday.

While I think there could be issues along the offensive line, as well as me never fully trusting the Ravens receiving corps, this just feels like a team that is going to win at least 12 games, probably the AFC North crown, and so on. They may be challenged by Cincinnati, potentially Pittsburgh and definitely not Cleveland in the division. I look at the team Eric DeCosta built and I am quite impressed.

Of course, Jackson must save his best for the game's biggest spots, and so does John Harbaugh.

Baltimore Ravens have the roster to win their first Super Bowl in a decade

One of my strongest convictions ahead of this season is this. Between Baltimore and the Buffalo Bills, whoever does not get to a Super Bowl, and probably win it, is not going to with its current core. That does not mean Jackson or reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen are never going to get to the big dance and hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but we are at the end of the competitive life cycle with their loaded rosters.

These are two of the four rosters slotted ahead of the Chiefs at No. 5. Baltimore obviously has top billing with Philadelphia, Detroit and Buffalo following suit before Kansas City closes out the top five. Philadelphia has already won a Super Bowl, and Kansas City has been to five of the last six, winning three of them. As for Baltimore, Buffalo and Detroit, they need to take advantage of what they have.

While I think Philadelphia is my early pick to get back out of the NFC, I look at a team like Detroit that lost so much off its great coaching staff and wonder if the Lions have missed the boat. While Washington could be a lot of fun in the NFC, I do not buy the Los Angeles Rams at all. Right now, the Ravens seem to be one of the steadiest, high-end teams in football and they cannot squander this.

My biggest concern with the Ravens is the rarely do a great job of operating as a major frontrunner.