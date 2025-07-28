The ink isn’t dry, but Broncos Nation may already be thinking about where to place their Super Bowl tattoos.

New tight end Evan Engram, one of Denver’s top offseason acquisitions, hasn’t just made headlines with his play— he’s turned heads with his praise of the Broncos locker room culture, leadership, and offensive system. After years of promise in Jacksonville and frustration in New York, Engram believes he’s finally found a home in the Mile High City.

"I feel really at home," Engram told DenverBroncos.com. “Everything here— the people, the locker room, the leadership, the expectation — it’s just a really special place.”

For a team trying to shed nearly a decade of disappointment, Engram’s glowing words feel like more than just veteran lip service. They’re a vote of confidence in what Sean Payton is building — and fuel for fans still waiting to relieve the glory of Super Bowl 50 back in 2015.

Evan Engram's comments point to a culture shift you can feel

Engram’s comments are more than just compliments — they’re contrasts. Speaking candidly in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former Jaguars and Giants tight end appeared to throw subtle shade at Jacksonville’s team environment.

“That's probably my favorite thing about being a Bronco right now," Engram said Friday. "The way that this team connects, the way they push each other, the way they challenge each other, the way that we've bonded, the standard that we have for ourselves, the camaraderie we have, the laughs that we have. It's an incredible locker room, a lot of great leaders. I tell all my family, It’s hard to be the first one in the building, I'm used to being the first one in Jacksonville. I was always the first one.”

It’s the type of statement that will ignite excitement in the Mile High City, especially after years of quarterback purgatory and coaching turnover. For the first time in a while, there’s Harmon between front office vision and locker room buy in.

Bo Nix chemistry is already brewing

A major reason for Engram’s early enthusiasm is his connection with second year quarterback Bo Nix, who continues to impress in training camp. The former Oregon star has already earned the trust of veterans — but there is going to be a lot of pressure to get these players the ball, although Engram isn’t to worried.

”I don’t look at pressure like that in a negative, heavy way,” Engram said in June. “I think it’s all healthy pressure. The way I work, the way I prepare — and honestly the way these guys work and the way these guys prepare — it lines up perfectly. God wiling, If I come in and do what I’m supposed to do, it could be a great year for our offense”.

The chemistry has potential to be one of the best in the AFC especially with Engram and Nix trying to build that chemistry throughout camp. In Payton’s offense, which often funnels production through tight ends (think Jimmy Graham in New Orleans) Engram could be primed for his most productive season yet.

A real shot at a breakthrough

Engram isn’t the only one noticing the difference, Broncos camp has been buzzing with optimism, — a byproduct of Payton’s second year, a more stable quarterback room, and improved offensive line play. Add in Engram’s dynamic presence, and this unit suddenly looks like it could surprise people.

The Broncos quietly went 10-7 last season, sneaking into the playoffs before falling in the Wild Card round to the Bills. Now, with Engram joining skill group that includes Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, this offense appears to be built for versatility and explosiveness.

Engram, for his part, believes the team isn’t just better — it’s different.

“It’s hard to be the first one in the building,” Engram said at training camp. “I’m used to being the first one. In Jacksonville, I was always doing the first one. It was really easy, here, it’s kinda of tough. A lot of guys are doing it at the highest level. It’s just a contagious environment. We all want to get better, and we all have high standards that we all want to achieve together.”

Fan frenzy incoming

For fan base that’s been starved for consistency and credibility since Peyton Manning’s retirement, Engram’s words are more than welcome — they’re borderline intoxicating. Denver has long been known for it’s passionate fans, and Engram’s seal of approval may be the spark that reignites Super Bowl hopes.

After years of false starts and fading promise, this version of Broncos finally feels aligned — from the front office, to the coaching staff, to the locker room. If Engram’s instincts are right, and Bo Nix starts to ascend like reports have said, then the Mile High crowd might not just dream of Super Bowl rings — they might start drawing up designs for tattoos.