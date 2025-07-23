Even Tyreek Hill's kid thinks Justin Jefferson is the best

Football isn’t just about yards, touchdowns or rivalries. Sometimes the best stories take place off the field, blending family life with locker room laughs. Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill recently shared a hilarious story that’s making NFL fans everywhere smile. Imagine being one of the absolute best in your profession, only to get outshined at home by another wide receiver.

Welcome to the world of Tyreek Hill, who revealed his son like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson more than him.

Wild: Tyreek Hill says his son likes Justin Jefferson more than him and tells people that Jefferson is his dad and not Tyreek.



“Tell Justin Jefferson to take yo’ ahh to Disney.”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2BFXnk5Qyh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 22, 2025

“My sons, they be on my head,” Hill said. “They be like, ‘Dad, Justin Jefferson, dawg.’ My kids are like Justin Jefferson fanatics so they really enjoy Justin Jefferson a lot.

“One of the kids came up to him and was like, ‘Hey, you Tyreek Hill’s son?’ He was like, ‘Nah, Justin Jefferson my dad,’” Hill said of what his child’s mother told him during their conversation. “So I got him on FaceTime, I’m like ‘So Justin Jefferson’s your dad?’ He was like ‘Nah, Dad.’ I was like, ‘Well, tell Justin Jefferson to take your ahh to Disney World then.’”

Tyreek Hill hilariously reveals his son like Justin Jefferson more than him

Hill is one of the NFL’s most electric wideouts. With blazing speed and jaw-dropping statistics, he’s a threat on every snap. Over his career, he’s posted numbers most receivers only dream about, including back-to-back seasons with more than 1,700 yards in his first two years with the Miami Dolphins. Still, even a player of Hill’s caliber can be humbled at home by his own son leaning toward another player on the field over pops.

No matter how many touchdowns Hill scores, his kids still love Jefferson according to the five-time All-Pro. That’s a reminder that even the biggest NFL stars have to compete for attention—sometimes with their own family.

This playful banter between Hill and his son has since gone viral, proving that even star players’ names can get roasted by their own kids. Despite telling his son to have Justin Jefferson take him to Disney World, Hill took this interaction in stride with a smile, knowing that kids will be kids. With “the Griddy” dance in his arsenal along with the fabulous catches he makes in Minnesota, it’s hard for a kid not to become a fan of Jefferson during some of their most formative years.

Hill says these family moments make him hungrier than ever. His children’s playful shade pushes him to keep training hard and remain a leader in Miami. It’s a funny twist, but sometimes, the best motivation comes not from rivals, but from the unbiased honesty of children.