Every first-round signing bonus from the 2026 NFL Draft

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 NFL Draft class is set to make history with projected first-round signings totaling nearly $900 million, including $542 million in bonuses alone.
- A newly adjusted salary formula has driven rookie signing bonuses up 18.5 percent this year, far outpacing recent increases seen in previous drafts.
- Teams are now facing heightened scrutiny as each pick carries a predetermined cost, forcing them to weigh positional value against fixed financial commitments.
The NFL Draft is so critical not just because it gives teams an opportunity to add impact talent, but because it gives teams an opportunity to add cost-controlled impact talent. Take the Las Vegas Raiders, for example, who took QB Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall on Thursday night. Mendoza is in line for a four-year, $57.3 million contract with an AAV of less than $15 million — a number that would place him around 20th in the league at the position. If he becomes even an above-average starter, that's a huge bargain.
How much will your team's first-round pick be making over the course of his first contract? Here's everything to know about rookie salaries in the 2026 draft, and why rookie pay just keeps on going up.
Why signing bonuses jumped 18.5 percent in 2026
After Sam Bradford managed to negotiate a six-year, $78 million deal after being taken with the first overall pick back in 2010, NFL teams decided it was time to curb spending on rookie contracts. So, in the next collective bargaining agreement, they created a formula that tied each draft slot to a specific portion of the total salary cap — instead of rookies being able negotiate while holding all the leverage, there's now very little mystery about what each drafted player will make over his first pro deal.
Back in 2021, when depressed revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a rare decrease in the salary cap, the NFL and the NFLPA reached an agreement to essentially borrow money against future rookie compensation pools in order to make sure that the 2021 draft class wasn't disproportionately impacted. As football, and its income stream, returned to normal, the salary cap leapt — and took rookie salaries with it.
What the No. 1 pick will earn compared to recent years
Mendoza's $57.3 million deal is well beyond the $48.8 million Cam Ward got last year from the Tennessee Titans, and overall, rookie signing bonuses are up 18.5 percent this year, according to a report from Sportico. That's on top of a 26-percent jump between 2024 and 2025.
Between the NFL's seemingly never-ending ability to find more ways to make money and players being compensated for the haircut they took during the pandemic, rookie salaries are growing hand over fist. The 2024 No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, signed with the Bears for just under $40 million total, and prior to that the rookie wage scale had remained relatively flat, with a minimal increase from Kyler Murray in 2019 through Bryce Young in 2023.
Year
Player
Contract
2026
Fernando Mendoza
$57.3 million
2025
Cam Ward
$48.8 million
2024
Caleb Williams
$39.5 million
2023
Bryce Young
$37.9 million
2022
Travon Walker
$37.4 million
2021
Trevor Lawrence
$36.8 million
2020
Joe Burrow
$36.1 million
2019
Kyler Murray
$35.2 million
2018
Baker Mayfield
$32.68 million
2017
Myles Garrett
$30.41 million
That's a very big jump, and as the salary cap shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, you can expect the trend to continue in 2027 and beyond.
2026 NFL Draft signing bonuses for every first-round pick
But what about all the first-round picks who came after Mendoza? Again, each draft pick comes with an assigned salary slot, so you know almost exactly how much a given pick will make over the course of his contract — regardless of what position he plays. So the Arizona Cardinals will be paying running back Jeremiyah Love more than $50 million total, a number that would be a value for an elite quarterback or edge rusher but is already at the top of the market at his position.
Which is just one more factor that goes into which player a team eventually decides to draft. You're not just picking the player — you're picking his salary, and just how much of a bargain that salary becomes depends on both his production and the position that production comes at. The full first-round salary table is below; first-round picks this year are projected to sign a combined $900 million or so worth of contracts, including $542 million in signing bonuses.
Pick
Player
Team
Signing bonus
Total contract
1
Fernando Mendoza
Las Vegas Raiders
$38.1 million
$57.3 million
2
David Bailey
New York Jets
$36.2 million
$54.7 million
3
Jeremiyah Love
Arizona Cardinals
$35 million
$53 million
4
Carnell Tate
Tennessee Titans
$33.6 million
$51.1 million
5
Arvell Reese
New York Giants
$31.2 million
$47.8 million
6
Mansoor Delane
Kansas City Chiefs
$27 million
$41.9 million
7
Sonny Styles
Washington Commanders
$23.5 million
$37.2 million
8
Jordyn Tyson
New Orleans Saints
$20.1 million
$32.5 million
9
Spencer Fano
Cleveland Browns
$19.9 million
$32.3 million
10
Francis Mauigoa
New York Giants
$19 million
$31 million
11
Caleb Downs
Dallas Cowboys
$17.5 million
$29 million
12
Kadyn Proctor
Miami Dolphins
$15.5 million
$26.1 million
13
Ty Simpson
Los Angeles Rams
$14.9 million
$25.4 million
14
Vega Ioane
Baltimore Ravens
$14.1 million
$24.2 million
15
Rueben Bain Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$13.7 million
$23.8 million
16
Kenyon Sadiq
New York Jets
$12.7 million
$22.3 million
17
Blake Miller
Detroit Lions
$12.4 million
$21.9 million
18
Caleb Banks
Minnesota Vikings
$11.9 million
$21.3 million
19
Monroe Freeling
Carolina Panthers
$11.7 million
$20.9 million
20
Makai Lemon
Philadelphia Eagles
$11.6 million
$20.8 million
21
Max Iheanachor
Pittsburgh Steelers
$11.5 million
$20.7 million
22
Akheem Mesidor
Los Angeles Chargers
$11.3 million
$20.5 million
23
Malachi Lawrence
Dallas Cowboys
$11.2 million
$20.2 million
24
KC Concepcion
Cleveland Browns
$10.8 million
$19.7 million
25
Dillon Thieneman
Chicago Bears
$10.7 million
$19.5 million
26
Keylan Rutledge
Houston Texans
$10.5 million
$19.3 million
27
Chris Johnson
Miami Dolphins
$10.3 million
$19 million
28
Caleb Lomu
New England Patriots
$10.2 million
$18.9 million
29
Peter Woods
Kansas City Chiefs
$9.5 million
$18 million
30
Omar Cooper Jr.
New York Jets
$9.2 million
$17.5 million
31
Keldric Faulk
Tennessee Titans
$8.9 million
$17.1 million
32
Jadarian Price
Seattle Seahawks
$8.7 million
$16.8 million
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