Everything Eagles fans want from other NFC East training camps

The easiest way for the Philadelphia Eagles to make it back to the Super Bowl is to win the NFC East. That’s not an easy thing to do, because not only do the Eagles need to straight up win games, but they also have to overcome the 20-year ‘no repeat champion’ curse of the NFC East.

The Birds are pretty well set for training camp. There are a handful of things that we want to see out of them in the next month, but they're mostly all good. You can’t say the same thing about the Commanders, the Cowboys, or the Giants.

What Eagles fans should wish for from Cowboys, Commanders and Giants camps

The 2025 season is going to be chock-full of NFC East news. Not only did it end up being the best division in the NFL last year (two teams in the NFC Championship game, the NFC North didn’t win a single playoff game), but they’re also going to be on HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season.

No one wants any more Cowboys coverage, but we’re going to get it. Let’s start with the circus from Dallas.

Everyone, especially Dak Prescott, stays healthy

The only thing that could’ve made the 2024 season better was a game where the Eagles embarrass Dak Prescott like they did in Week 9 of the 2023 season. It ended up being just Cooper Rush getting shellacked.

The only way to really guarantee a Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott game is to put it in Week 1, and luckily, that’s exactly what happened. These two have only played each other in three out of eight possible games, so if Prescott can make it through training camp without his body cannibalizing itself, that’d be great.

Afterward, he can go out there and turn his femur into mashed potatoes, or whatever he does every season.

The Cowboys’ defensive backfield stays a mess

The Cowboys had a pretty solid defensive backfield a couple of years ago, and then it all fell apart because of injuries. Daron Bland missed more than half of the season because of a preseason injury, and Trevon Diggs had an ACL in mid-December.

They lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency, but drafted Shavon Revel Jr., who is coming off his own ACL repair.

That means, at cornerback, they have two guys coming off of massive surgeries and another guy who can be pretty good. That’s good for us. All of these guys have versatility at outside and nickel corner, and it’d be delicious if there were a Three Stooges-esque camp competition for whatever jobs these guys are going to take.

Jerry Jones insults his players

It’s just a matter of time until Jerry Jones gets behind the microphone and says something really dumb…

Oh. He already did.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones randomly takes a shot at Micah Parsons, saying even if they sign him, it doesn’t mean they’ll have him, because he was hurt for 6 games last year (fact check: he only missed 4).



He then also says they made Dak Prescott the richest player in football —… pic.twitter.com/g6T8FnEEOX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2025

Ol’ Jerr just learned about injuries. Normally, we have to wait until a little bit later into camp for him to go out of his way to make everything worse. He came out hot this year. I hope he lives forever.

The Commanders pay Terry McLaurin all the money he wants

Terry McLaurin is still looking for the Commanders to throw him a new contract. He’s going to be 30 years old in September, he’s going into his seventh year in the NFL, and it’s also the last year of his current contract.

He’s coming off the best season of his entire career, and he’d be a great wide receiver for Jayden Daniels to learn and grow with. The Commanders should move mountains to re-sign/extend McLaurin to another three years. Maybe not $40 million per year like Ja'Marr Chase, but the front office should show him that they believe in him and toss a cool $35 to $38 million his way.

That team is addicted to paying guys who are over 29 years old. This offseason, they got Deebo Samuel (29 years old), Michael Gallup (29), Von Miller (36!), Laremy Tunsil (30), and Zack Ertz (34). It’d make too much sense for them to just throw another older guy in the mix… and also blow up their finances while they’re at it.

Andrew Wylie wins starting Commanders right tackle job

For Jayden Daniels not to have the same kind of sophomore slump that C.J. Stroud had, the Commanders need to give him an offensive line. To be fair, they’re doing a decent job at it. They traded for Tunsil, and they drafted right tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

It would be terrific if Conerly didn’t win that job, and instead it was Andrew Wylie. Wylie stinks, and if the guy that they picked up specifically to shore up the right side of the line ended up being an immediate bust, it would be a good sign of an implosion.

More Deebo Samuel clips

Earlier this offseason, there was a video of Deebo Samuel looking particularly slow and old. It’s like the Commanders bought an old El Camino, realized it doesn’t start very well, but still recorded a vlog about how proud they are of driving it, only to act surprised when it eventually stalls on the highway.

Put Deebo Samuel in motion and watch him work. pic.twitter.com/QO0bkTZa7Y — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 11, 2025

We, as a society, want more of that. We want more of the Commanders showing off the classic car they bought. They saw that the CARFAX said it had been in 15 accidents, shrugged their shoulders, and said, ‘I’m sure it’ll be fine. Let’s show everyone.’

Quarterback pandemonium in New York

They say: ‘If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. If you have zero quarterbacks, sign two older ones who are bad, and then trade back into the first round to draft one in the mid-20s.'

The Giants are doing exactly that. Right now, they have Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, rookie Jaxson Dart, and the perennial mid-season distraction Tommy DeVito.

It seems like their plan is to roll with Russell Wilson as the starter, until Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen’s seats get so hot that they turn into liquid magma. At that point, they’ll panic and throw in Dart to save their jobs.

It’d be very funny if Winston and Dart crushed it in training camp and the preseason games. If that happens, there’s a chance that instead of going straight from Wilson to Dart, they could go Wilson to Winston to Dart.

If everything goes according to plan, the Eagles could be seeing Jameis Winston in either Week 6 or Week 8. That means Quinyon Mitchell and/or Cooper DeJean will be able to get a handful of interceptions… which would go a long way to them hitting their regular season over/under of 2.5 interceptions.

Giants quarterbacks complete one single pass

With Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeau, and Brian Burns, the Giants are set up to have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. Life’s going to be a whole lot better if they don’t realize that potential.

The #Giants having Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the same defensive line is going to be straight terrifying. 🤯



(📹 @1NCRDB1) pic.twitter.com/UmBLKD7uEy — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2025

That video looks terrifying, but you have to remember that their offensive line (and offense as a whole) is really pathetic, and their offensive line is completely void of any kind of talent… so it makes sense that it looks terrifying.

Any amount of offense that the Giants can actually produce in training camp is going to be an indictment on their defense and on their defensive line specifically.

Fights, fights, and then more fights

The summer calendar goes, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Giants’ training camp fight video release day, Giants’ second training camp fight video release day, Giants’ third training camp fight video day, and then Labor Day.

If the Giants are having a training camp, someone is going to get punched in the face. That’s just how the world works.