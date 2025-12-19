Fantasy football: Who to start and who to sit in Week 16 to win your championship

If you’ve made this far in your fantasy football league, chances are you’re in position to win a championship. The last thing you need to do is to make a poor decision when it comes to who to start and who to bench. This is the week to lean on your running backs if you have some of the top ones. Backs like Jonathan Taylor and De’Von Achane are both respectable options to play with both projected over 20 points in Week 16.

That said, if you have Josh Jacobs, he’s listed as questionable so it might not be worth the risk, if you have running back depth. Here’s a look at the players you should start and bench in Week 16.

Who to start in Week 16 to increase your odds to win this week

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and have given up the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Factor in the Bengals having nothing to play for, Achane could very well be in for a big game on Sunday. There aren’t too many things that are certain, but Achane having a solid game feels like one. The Dolphins are probably going to rely on the run game as well with Quinn Ewers making his first NFL start.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs has been terrorizing defense all season. He can catch out of the backfield, run efficiently and overall is just a dangerous player. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t the best run defense, which is why Gibbs could once again have a big game. He’s been one of the biggest playmakers on an offense filled with them. Gibbs shouldn’t ever see your bench and certainly amidst a push for a championship.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase has been a consistent producer for the Bengals, even amidst a season where everything has seemingly gone wrong. Joe Burrow has teased an uncertain future, potentially in Cincinnati and in the NFL. That said, for at least the next month, he’s the Bengals quarterback and against the Dolphins, should have a big day with Chase. The Dolphins have given up 14 or more fantasy points to four receivers this season. It would be wise to give Chase the start, despite the Bengals’ shortcomings this season.

Who to bench as fantasy championship hype heats up

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been without Drake London for the last four games and this week could be a fifth straight. He’s listed as questionable and truthfully, not worth the risk. Atlanta plays Arizona this week, which could be a chance for him to have a big game, but you just never know how he’ll respond, coming off injury. You’re safe keeping London on the bench unless you have to play him. The Falcons are out of the playoffs and at this point the only thing left fighting for is Raheem Morris, if he’s even worth it.

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

James Cook has been a reliable option as a running back this season, but the Cleveland Browns are a tricky matchup. They have one of the top defenses in the NFL and have defended the run and pass relatively well. As far as the run game, they held Derrick Henry to just 23 rushing yards, Christian McCaffrey to 53 yards, Josh Jacobs to 30 and Ashton Jeanty to 50. That said, Tony Pollard ran rampant over Cleveland for 161 yards. Breece Hall, Gibbs and Achane had at least 80 yards.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

It will be tempting, but I wouldn’t start Dak Prescott this week. Not that he will have a bad game, but CeeDee Lamb is listed as questionable and this offense isn’t nearly as efficient when it’s down one of its best receivers. The Cowboys need to win out and need help from the Philadelphia Eagles to get into the playoffs, so expect Prescott to play his best. But with Lamb’s status in limbo ahead of Week 16, probably best to avoid Prescott and look for another option at quarterback.