Final Patriots injury report for Super Bowl 60: Green light for Drake Maye

Worry no more, New England Patriots fans, Drake Maye will be ready for Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. There was speculation that his name popping up on the injury report during Super Bowl week was a cause of concern, but truthfully, it was all for naught. Maye was a full participant in practice on Thursday, meaning all signs are a go for the second year quarterback.

I’m sure Maye would love to have the last laugh after falling just short of an MVP award this year. He may not be the league MVP, but how sweet would it be to win a Super Bowl and be named Super Bowl MVP? Now that he’s fully participating in practice, that feels more like a reality than not.

Here’s who else is on the injury report ahead of the final game of the NFL season.

Patriots injury report: Harold Landry III misses Thursday practice

PLAYER POSITION INJURY GAME STATUS Robert Spillane Linebacker Ankle ACTIVE Harold Landry III Linebacker Knee QUESTIONABLE Thayer Munford Jr. Offensive tackle Knee ACTIVE Joshua Farmer Defensive tackle Hamstring ACTIVE Drake Maye Quarterback Right Shoulder ACTIVE Morgan Moses Offensive tackle NIR/Rest ACTIVE Terrell Jennings Running back Concussion protocol QUESTIONABLE Christian Gonzalez Cornerback Concussion protocol ACTIVE Hunter Henry Tight End Knee ACTIVE

The biggest name on this list to watch is Harold Landry III. The Patriots will probably be fine without Landry in the Super Bowl, though it’s always nice to be completely healthy. Landry hasn’t really had a big impact this postseason, though you can’t beat having everyone available in the biggest game of the year. Mike Vrabel has done an unbelievable job with this defense in the postseason.

He will make the personnel work either way. With Landry being a limited participant on Wednesday, I’d assume he would still be ready for Sunday, and his absence on Thursday was out of precaution. Other than Landry, the Patriots should be going into Sunday with their full arsenal with everyone practicing at some point this week.

Injuries that could have the biggest impact for Sunday

Christian Gonzalez, cornerback

Christian Gonzalez showed up on the latest injury report after being in concussion protocol, but he's been cleared for Sunday with no designation and a full participant in Friday's practice. He's active, which is big news for New England, as they'll have their star defensive back. Gonzalez will have a busy Sunday, marking Jaxon Smith-Njigba all game. The Patriots love man coverage, so that will be a big matchup to watch.

Robert Spillane, linebacker

Robert Spillane has been a key coverage linebacker for New England this season, making great plays downfield. It was his pass defense that helped the Patriots beat the Denver Broncos to advance to the Super Bowl a few weeks ago. New England will need all their coverage players as much as possible with Seattle’s pass threat. He's active after being a full participant on Friday, but I'd still monitor his knee on Sunday.

Morgan Moses, offensive tackle

Seattle’s defense has turned it up in the postseason, which is why Morgan Moses has to be available for Sunday. He’s designated with a non-injury related/rest and was limited on Thursday. With DeMarcus Lawrence active, being down a lineman isn’t ideal. Moses was a full participant on Friday, meaning he's on track to start Sunday.