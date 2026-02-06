Final Seahawks injury report for Super Bowl 60: Darnold cleared, Emmanwori up in air

The Seattle Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl, but as impressive as that feat is, defeating the New England Patriots and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is their ultimate goal. Doing so will be easier said than done, especially with a lengthier injury report than any Super Bowl team would like.

Injuries can't be used as an excuse, but that doesn't mean they won't impact the game. A look at the final injury report for Seattle shows what the Seahawks are dealing with.

Seahawks Super Bowl injury report: Darnold cleared, Emmanwori up in the air

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Player Position Injury Practice Status Jake Bobo WR Hand Full Charles Cross OT Foot Limited Sam Darnold QB Oblique Full Nick Emmanwori S Ankle DNP Ernest Jones LB Chest Full Josh Jones OL Ankle, Knee Full DeMarcus Lawrence LB Rest Full Julian Love S Shoulder Full Robbie Ouzts FB Neck Limited Brady Russell FB Hand Full Eric Saubert TE Hamstring Full Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Rest Full Drake Thomas LB Shoulder Full Leonard Williams DT Rest Full

A whopping 14 players are on the injury report for Seattle entering the weekend, eight more than the Patriots. Sure, 11 of those players were full participants in practice, and three players are on there for rest purposes, so it's not as if the Seahawks are at risk of having many key contributors miss the Super Bowl. But clearly they're more banged up than they'd like.

Some of these injuries are ones worth watching with a very close eye with the Super Bowl rapidly approaching.

The most impactful names on the Seahawks' injury report

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is easily the biggest name on the Seahawks' injury report, as he's been dealing with an oblique injury for weeks. No team ever wants its quarterback on the injury report 48 hours before its biggest game of the season, but Seahawks fans should feel rather confident knowing Darnold has dealt with the issue throughout the playoffs, and he was dominant in the NFC Championship Game despite it.

LB Ernest Jones IV

Ernest Jones has been one of the most important players on the Seahawks' defense, so seeing him pop up on the injury report leading up to the Super Bowl was a bit concerning. With that being said, Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday and should be good to go and wreak havoc against the Patriots on Sunday.

S Nick Emmanwori

Easily the most concerning injury on Seattle's report is the one Nick Emmanwori suffered in practice this week. The rookie safety was able to walk off the field after injuring his ankle, but did not practice on Thursday. Despite that, odds are he's going to play as he deals with what's described as a low-grade ankle sprain.

As relieving as that is, even if Emmanwori is able to play chances are he won't be nearly as effective as he has been throughout the year, which could be problematic against the MVP runner-up with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Emmanwori has been one of, if not the, best player in Seattle's secondary, and he's played a crucial role in the team getting this far.