Fixing the Raiders in 4 easy steps: Las Vegas can get back to respectability in 2026

Las Vegas Raiders fans deserve a lot of sympathy after watching their team's putrid 2025 campaign. The good news for everyone in Las Vegas is that one quality offseason can do wonders to improve the franchise's win total next year.

The Raiders are not going to suddenly go from the worst team in the NFL to Super Bowl contenders in one year, but there's no reason they can't flirt with a .500 record. Even finding a way to scratch out six or seven victories would represent real progress for Las Vegas.

That sort of progress isn't going to happen without some bold moves in the coming months. Raiders fans looking for a blueprint on how their team can make big strides this offseason need look no further.

Raiders offseason move No. 1: Draft Fernando Mendoza

Dante Moore Jr. has skyrocketed up draft boards in recent weeks, but the Raiders should not be seduced by his upside. Taking the more sure thing in the form of Fernando Mendoza is the right path forward for an offense that desperately needs to improve its quarterback play.

The Indiana star may not possess superstar upside, but the Jared Goff comparisons ring true. Las Vegas would be more than happy to deploy Mendoza as one of the best 10 signal-callers in the league for a decade or more.

The Raiders ability to land Mendoza may rest on their ability to secure the No. 1 overall pick, but they're in the pole position to make that happen heading into the final week of the regular season. Drafting Mendoza would be a big win for a front office that desperately needs one.

Raiders offseason move No. 2: Part ways with Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll was hired to win right away and that simply has not happened. That makes continuing to employ a 74-year-old head coach a poor path forward for the Raiders.

Instead, they need to pair Mendoza with an innovative offensive mind who can put him in the post position to succeed. Someone like Bills coordinator Joe Brady could be an intriguing choice for Raiders ownership.

It's also possible they could look for a safer choice with more experience. No matter what, parting ways with Carroll is the right move. It was a gamble that didn't pay off in Sin City.

Raiders offseason move No. 3: Bite the bullet and trade Maxx Crosby

Dianna Russini of The Athletic broke the story that the Raiders are finally entertaining the idea of trading edge rusher Maxx Crosby after an awkward end to the 2025 season. That change of philosophy makes it obvious that the marriage between team and star defensive player is coming to an end.

Crosby will be 29 next season and his age clearly doesn't line up with his team's timeline for contention. If and when he's made available, he'll also garner a ton of interest for teams positioned to make a Super Bowl run in 2026. It's time for Vegas to cash their chips in on Crosby and reap the bountiful draft capital they can get in exchange for his services.

Raiders offseason move No. 4: Circle back in the draft to get Mendoza a new weapon

Las Vegas has needs all over the roster and wide receiver is certainly a spot they can strengthen. It's imperative they give Mendoza a pass catcher to grow up with if they want to achieve any sort of early success.

Louisville standout Chris Bell seems like a particularly good fit for all involved. He's got elite size and quality speed that will allow him to thrive on the outside at the next level. Mendoza's accuracy is the skill that can unlock a player like Bell as a rookie. He's currently projected to be a Round 2 pick, but he's worth the price for the Raiders.