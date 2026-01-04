Fixing the Cleveland Browns in 4 easy steps: How Browns should address QB debacle

The most glaring issue with these Cleveland Browns is the lack of talent under center. Thanks to a lucrative Deshaun Watson contract that will go down as one of the worst trades across all sports, the Browns have handcuffed themselves to bridge quarterbacks for the last few seasons with the latest examples being rookies.

Now everybody wants to slander Shedeur Sanders for, frankly, looking like a fifth round selection. I’m not here to defend Sanders, but I’m not going to shun him for a situation even the best of quarterbacks could navigate.

Drafting another quarterback isn't a solution for the Browns

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential: Alabama v Indiana | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Which is why, as enticing as it is to draft yet another quarterback in April’s draft, is it really worth it?

The quarterback position is the most important, but it won’t solve all your problems. Assuming the Browns field yet another elite defense in 2026, they’re going to need more than competent quarterback play to be respectable.

Here’s all the steps the Browns need to take this offseason if they want to even sniff the success they had the two years Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year.

Step 1: Fire Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry

It would make sense to bring both back for the interim, but if they succeed then you kind of put yourself in the same cycle you were just in the last five seasons. Letting them go now will fully hit the reset button. It's what this team needs at this point. I understand the argument to retain both, but realistically, keeping them for one more year doesn’t make sense if they aren’t long term solutions.

A new regime probably doesn’t want to take over this organization in this situation, so I could understand bringing them back, but now seems like as good a time as ever to let them go and be patient with the next coach/GM duo, like they were with Stefanski and Berry.

Step 2: Let Shedeur Sanders be the starter for 2026

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Unless the Browns get a chance to draft Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore, they need to bank on Sanders as their starter for 2026. They have other needs to address and unless they get one of the two top quarterback options, a bridge option should be their plan for next season. They drafted two rookies last year, drafting another with the other massive holes on their offense is irresponsible.

Wait until after Deshaun Watson is off the books to worry about finding their next quarterback. They can’t truly build this roster until they get the cap space after the 2026 season. No reason Sanders shouldn’t have one more season when he’s nothing more than a bride option until he proves he can be a starter in the NFL.

Step 3: Get Shedeur Sanders some offensive weapons immediately

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Regardless of who’s under center, the Browns need weapons. It’s going to be nearly impossible to sign or even trade for one with Watson’s massive cap hit so the goal should be to draft an elite receiver with a top 10 pick. Sure, they would have liked Jacksonville to flop this year, but with two first round picks, they can instantly make the offense better. I’m not sure if Carnell Tate makes it out of the top five, but he should be option No. 1.

Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State is getting a lot of hype. Other names include Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston who are all getting first round projections, per our own Cody Williams’ first round mock draft. The Browns desperately need help, but shouldn’t use both first round picks on receivers, because the next most important position for them to address is the offensive line.

Step 4: Protect Shedeur Sanders by all means necessary

Oklahoma State v Oregon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

If getting a wide receiver is most important, improving the offensive line is 1b. With two first round picks, the Jags’ pick should be used to get a solid offensive lineman. Emmanuel Pregnon is who Williams mocks to the Browns and I really like that pick. Truthfully, I’m not against Kayden Proctor or even Caleb Lomu, but the important thing here is beefing up the line.

As much criticism as Sanders has gotten, you have to think with a slightly better line, he plays a bit better. Don’t get me wrong, there are times when he could get rid of the ball quicker or simply not make bone-headed throws. But the facts are he hasn’t had a good offensive line. The Browns have to rely on the draft to improve this team for at least one more year until Watson’s contract expires. The Browns have 10 picks in the upcoming draft so they can get a good jump on their future.

With the way the 2025 draft class has played, you have to be optimistic about what the 2026 class can do if the Browns draft right.