Fixing the Titans in 4 easy steps: Cam Ward needs so much more

2025 was a rough year for the Tennessee Titans, though not quite as rough as 2024. The team appears to have found its quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, whose rookie season was uneven but mostly in ways that suggest the issue was with the players around him, not with him. That needs to be a key focus this offseason: finding ways to best support Ward's growth.

Of course, that doesn't only mean adding to the offensive side of the ball. Improving the defense will also help Ward out by getting the ball back in his hands more often and hopefully letting him play from the lead or, at least, from close-enough distance from the lead that he's able to play how he wants to play.

Hire someone who is not Matt Nagy

A lot of assistant coaches have been linked to the numerous openings — or expected openings — around the league, but I've only seen Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy linked to one team: Tennessee. Nagy, whose tenure as the Bears head coach started out well but ended poorly, isn't even the playcaller in his current role with Kansas City. I'm not saying he never deserves another chance as a head coach, but I very much would not want to put him in essentially the same situation he was in with Chicago: trying to develop a young quarterback.

So who should the Titans hire? Mike McCarthy's name has come up, but he doesn't have much experience rebuilding a team. Defensive coordinators like Jeff Hafley (Packers), Robert Saleh (49ers) and Chris Shula (Rams) have come up, though I think a young quarterback like Ward could use an offensive-minded guy to help develop him. Maybe try for Klint Kubiak or Kliff Kingsbury? Both present more upside than Nagy, though Kubiak lacks experience and Kingsbury has a so-so track record.

But all of those names are still bette choices than Nagy. Don't do it, Titans.

Add some weapons for Cam Ward

Cam Ward should be allowed to sue this front office for giving him the supporting cast it's given him. His leading receiver is tight end Chig Okonkwo and the presumed No. 1 receiver entering the season, Calvin Ridley, appeared in just seven games.

Rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike look intriguing, but both probably top out as a No. 2 receiver. The team needs to add a real No. 1 weapon for Ward, but that might be tough when you look at who is available in free agency. Dallas probably isn't letting George Pickens get away, so you're looking at someone like Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Wan'dale Robinson or Alec Pierce? Not ideal, but the receiver situation is so dire that you don't even need to come away from this offseason with a star. You just need to get better.

Likewise, the draft probably isn't the place to get a star either. Unless you trade down, taking a wide receiver where the Titans will pick in the first round feels like a reach. Instead, the Titans can wait until the second round and grab the best available receiver. That could be Louisville's Chris Bell. It could be Alabama's Germie Bernard. It could even be Texas A&M's KC Concepcion if he has a surprising fall or if the Titans decide to trade up a bit. None of those are locks to be stars, but they give Tennessee more talent at the position, which is what the team needs.

Draft Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round

Tennessee's defense did a surprisingly good job getting pressure this season, entering Week 18 with the 11th-highest pressure rate in the league. But Arden Key will be a free agent this offseason, as will defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph, Jihad Ward and James Lynch.

This would be a good opportunity to pair Jeffrey Simmons with a potentially elite pass rusher in Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., giving the Titans a terrifying pass rush with those two coming at opposing quarterbacks.

Bain isn't the most explosive guy, but he has all the tools to be a top edge rusher. If winning starts up front, Bain would give Tennessee the foundation to be winners.

Find cornerback help

The Titans pass defense needs help, as the team entered the final week of the season having given up the 10th-most passing yards and passing touchdowns while picking off just six passes.

Only two Titans corners are under contract next season and there's also a relatively solid out from L'Jarius Sneed's contract as well. That potentially leaves the team in major need of talent at corner.

There are some solid veterans available in free agency if the team goes that route. It could also load up on corners in the later rounds of the draft in hopes that someone sticks. Whichever path the Titans take, change is needed at cornerback.