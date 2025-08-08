Forgotten Browns rookie could storm into starting role amid Quinshon Judkins turmoil

The Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most followed teams in the NFL this preseason, mostly due to their quarterback competition. The Browns make their preseason debut on Friday, where they take on the Carolina Panthers, with rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will get the start.

while all of the focus will be on Sanders, this game also presents the opportunity for players to not only make the 53-man roster for the start of the regular season, but to also land expanded roles on the team. For the running backs, some have the opportunity to earn starter's reps with rookie Quinshon Judkins still unsigned as he deals with domestic violence charges.

Jerome Ford is slotted in as the starting running back on the Browns' unofficial depth chart, but there is another rookie who could challenge him for some reps with a solid preseason debut, and that's Dylan Sampson.

Dylan Sampson has chance to earn Browns RB1 role with strong preseason

The Browns decided to overhaul their running back room this offseason by letting veteran Nick Chubb leave for free agency. Instead, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to replace him through the NFL Draft. First off the board was Judkins, one of Ohio State's star running backs, in the second round. But in the fourth round, the Browns took Sampson off the board as well.

While Judkins was the more touted prospect, Sampson was a great player during his time at Tennessee. Sampson put up solid numbers on limited carries in his first two years, but this past season, the running back put up video game numbers. On 258 carries, Sampson recorded 1,491 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, all the best in the SEC. In fact, these numbers helped Sampson win the SEC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

Sampson has shown he can find the openings downfield and juke his way past incoming defenders to reach the end zone. In case you weren't hyped enough, NFL.com's Lance Zierleincompared Sampson to former Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Westbrook.

Sure, Sanders will generate the most focus in the Browns' preseason opener, but keep an eye on Sampson. He is bound to make a highlight reel run and prove that he is deserving of the starter's reps by the start of the regular season.