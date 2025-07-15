Former Browns Pro Bowler without a job clearly deserves a training camp invite

Amari Cooper isn’t the explosive receiver he once was with the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, but what he can add to a locker room is invaluable. It should be enough to earn him a training camp invite at least. Last year, Cooper’s terrible start in Cleveland turned into a move to Buffalo, which was mutually beneficial.

Now as a free agent, he can be a player that still has a role on the offense, specifically a contending team. I am not insinuating he returns to Cleveland. Though Joe Flacco was able to help him resurrect his Pro Bowl self, I doubt he has that same luck with this current Browns team.

But he’s a player that on a team like Kansas City or even Pittsburgh, could have a lot of value. He needs to be on a team that isn’t expecting him to be a top player. He’s not going to give you 700 to 1,000 yards a season anymore. But if he can contribute 300-500 yards and a few touchdowns, that goes a long way.

Amari Cooper is a vet that could help a contending team or young quarterback immensely this season

For a team like the Carolina Panthers or a contender like Kansas City or even a team like Pittsburgh that could simply use another receiver, you can’t undervalue what Cooper could add to a team like that. Take Carolina for example.

The Panthers need some experience, especially for Bryce Young. Young had an up-and-down year in 2024, but finished on a high note. The one thing the Panthers realized they needed was patience with him. They went and put weapons around him too, but that’s going to take time. Having a vet like Cooper to not only go to, but work with the young receiver room could go a long way.

For a team like Kansas City, well, Rashee Rice’s availability this season is up in the air. Along with coming off a knee injury, he has a criminal case around his street racing incident looming too. Though the NFL is waiting on that to be resolved before issuing any suspensions, that could affect his season too potentially.

The Chiefs had a plethora of receiver issues last year so bringing Cooper now as insurance can keep them from having any desperate moves later on in the season. Cooper’s versatility allows him to have an improved role as well as a depth piece.

He’s not going to have an All-Pro season again at this point in his career, though it’s not out of the question. But he still has value and somebody in need of a receiver has to see that.