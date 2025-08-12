Former Chiefs preseason fan-favorite kicked to the curb by new team before playing a game

The Kansas City Chiefs are the team to follow every preseason. Given that they have been consistent Super Bowl contenders, other teams are going to pay attention to which players don't make their roster despite strong summers in training camp. Some of those players who get let go are favorites among Chiefs fans.

One former preseason fan favorite was recently released by their team before playing a single game.

Running back Deneric Prince, who was with the Chiefs in 2023, was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday to make room for rookie running back signing Shane Watts. Prince just signed with the Patriots on Sunday.

Patriots release former Chiefs preseason hero Deneric Prince

Prince signed with the Chiefs out of Tulsa as an undrafted free agent. Even though he participated in the preseason and picked up a total of 79 rushing yards on 22 carries in three games. Prince was waived, but stayed around on their practice squad where they won Super Bowl 58.

Last season, Prince really picked up some steam in terms of earning a spot on the 53-man roster. His preseason performances certainly helped his case, specifically in their second game against the Detroit Lions. Prince picked up 47 yards on seven carries, with 41 of those yards coming on a single run. That preseason, Prince ran for 62 yards on 14 carries while catching four passes for 20 yards. Prince didn't make it onto the 53-man roster after the preseason, and ultimately spent the year on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

Prince recently played in the UFL for the Memphis Showboats. In 10 games with Memphis, Prince ran for 337 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carries, while also recording 18 receptions for 110 yards.

It will remain to be seen if Prince gets an opportunity with another team. But after just two days, Prince is a free agent once again.