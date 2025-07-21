Former Chiefs QB might get final shot to prove everyone wrong

After the NFL Draft, it was safe to assume that the Tennessee Titans were going to start rookie and first overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback. On Monday, Ward's status as QB1 was solidified after the team announced Will Levis was undergoing shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the entirety of the upcoming season. Yes, while this does ensure Ward does get the starting nod in Week 1, Tennessee's quarterback depth is pretty shallow.

Behind Ward is Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle, two journeyman quarterbacks. Given how important the upcoming season is, the Titans would be wise to bring in a veteran starting quarterback to serve as the primary backup to Ward.

Carson Wentz is stlll a free agent, and has starting experience. He could be just what the Titans need in a backup quarterback.

Carson Wentz has chance to prove everyone wrong if Titans give him the chance

Looking for a quarterback just as training camp is about to begin is never easy. But let's be real, finding a quarterback at the start of free agency is difficult as well. But when looking at the options now, Wentz stands out as the best.

Wentz had a tremendous start to his career when he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles second overall in 2016. His best play was during the 2017 season where he looked like a virtual lock to win NFL MVP as he was leading a dominant Eagles team to a Super Bowl. But later that season, Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury, which prevented him from helping the team. He never really reached that peak, and became the brunt of jokes after backup Nick Foles stepped in and helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title.

Eventually, Wentz was phased out of Philadelphia when the team drafted Jalen Hurts, resulting in short starting stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders, putting up a combined 11-13 record in his starts.

Since then, Wentz has become a backup quarterback. In 2023, Wentz was signed by the Los Angeles Rams to backup Matthew Stafford. Then, last season, Wentz signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as the QB2 behind Patrick Mahomes. Wentz didn't play much, but he did provide the team with starter's experience just in case something were to happen to Mahomes.

That is exactly why the Titans should give Wentz a call. They can't afford to have no plan behind Ward. They need a former starting quarterback on the roster just in case Ward were to miss time or if he needs some time on the bench after struggling. Not to mention, Wentz would provide Ward advice as he goes through his rookie season.

The Titans need to have a better option behind Ward, and Wentz is probably their best choice. Plus, Wentz could help silence the doubters if he comes into Tennessee and helps the Titans win some games if need be.