At long last, 2025 NFL training camp is finally upon us. Teams are wrapping up their roughly month-long breaks and returning to practice; the pads are coming on soon. Yet, several veteran free agents available who can contribute to winning remain unsigned, namely guard Brandon Scherff.

Scherff is no-longer the five-time Pro Bowler and 2020 First Team All-Pro he once was with the Washington Commanders but is still effective. His most recent stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't as decorated, though it showed you can still rely on him. The combination of production, pedigree and positional value make it shocking no club has at least invited the 33-year-old for a tryout.

Former Washington star Brandon Scherff still has plenty left in the tank

While Scherff wasn't the elite interior hog molly he was in Washington with the Jaguars, his efforts were solid. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him an above-average overall grade of 64.7 in 2024. He earned a strong 74.5 pass blocking mark, which ranked 19th out of 136 qualified guards. He struggled

Across 1,013 snaps last season, Scherff only committed two penalties while allowing just one hit and zero sacks. Not only does he not make costly mistakes, but the ex-Washington standout kept Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright. Who wouldn't want a sturdy, reliable protector like this to be a bodyguard for their franchise signal-caller?

Moreover, what Scherff may have lost in skill he made up for with impressive durability. He didn't miss a game for the Jags from 2022 to 2024. This is especially noteworthy since health was an issue for him in Washington.

From 2017 to 2021 in Washington, Scherff appeared in 57 of 81 regular-season contests. Injuries plagued him, though those concerns have unconventionally gone away with age. How he's managed to buck fitness issues on the back nine of his career is a mystery, albeit a pleastantly surprising development.

Scherff can man either guard spot or even kick out to tackle if needed, thanks to his measurables and athleticism. He's a fluid mover who boasts exceptional power who's still capable of being an solid every-down offensive lineman. Moreover, squads with a younger nucleus may equally appreciate him as a locker room leader.

As someone with a decade of experience in the league and who's been a team captain in Washington and Jacksonville, Scherff has clout. He can come and instantly command the respect of his peers, while also improving the on-field product.