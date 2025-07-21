Former first-round pick offers Commanders TE help worth training camp invite

The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL season with high expectations. After last season's run to the NFC Championship, many Commanders fans have their sights set on a Super Bowl entering 2025.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to lead a talented Commanders offense with depth in the wide receiver room and the backfield to new heights this season. The one offensive position group that feels like there is a missing piece for the Commanders is at tight end.

Who are the Commanders current options at tight end?

Entering training camp, the Commanders' current tight end room features Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, and Colson Yankoff. Ertz was the only tight end in the Commanders' tight end room who had a significant impact on Washington's playoff run last season.

Ertz collected 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Commanders. With Ertz's age, the Commanders are hoping that Sinott can develop into a reliable tight end next season. Washington took Sinott with the 53rd pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Commanders should consider offer Fant a training camp invite

The Commanders are set to fully begin training camp on Tuesday. Rookies already reported to training camp on Friday. With the Commanders seeking depth at the tight end position, Washington should pursue Noah Fant, who was just released on Sunday by the Seattle Seahawks.

The six-year tight end has proved himself to be a valuable tight end during his career with the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. Throughout his career, Fant has collected 300 catches for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fant has recorded a 500-plus yard receiving season four times throughout his NFL career. Last season with the Seahawks, Fant recorded 500 yards and one touchdown on 48 catches. Given his production as a tight end, the Commanders should offer Fant a training camp invite as they navigate through their tight end group, while preparing for the 2025 season.

Fant's addition to the Commanders is likely to have a significant impact on the production of the tight end group, and his presence can further contribute to taking Washington's offense to the next level in 2025.