Former Packers bust creating position battle that nobody saw coming

The Green Bay Packers spent a Round 1 pick on Jordan Morgan in 2024 with the idea that he could transition to become a high-quality starter at guard. Now Jordan is throwing a wrench into the front office's plans by putting pressure on Rasheed Walker to become the team's No. 1 left tackle in 2025.

Morgan did play the most of his collegiate snaps at the premier offensive line position, but Green Bay immediately moved him inside when he arrived in the NFL. He played six games for the Packers during his rookie season, but a shoulder injury prevented him from establishing himself as a starter. Any first round pick that only manages to play 186 snaps as a rookie is bound to face question marks heading into his sophomore season.

Ironically, an injury to last year's starting left tackle, Rasheed Walker, has opened the door for Morgan to force his way into the lineup this preseason. Walker did not come into the league with high expectations as a seventh-round pick. Despite his modest draft status, he managed to give the Packers competent play at left tackle last season. Walker is back in practice with the team now as he's working his way back from a groin injury.

Walker should feel a lot of pressure to beat Morgan out since this is the last year of his current contract with the team. If he can take a step forward and play like an above average left tackle he could be in line for a massive payday in free agency. Even if the Packers turned out not to be comfortable paying him a premium salary, there would be other teams lined up to make that sort of commitment.

Jordan Morgan is trending in the right direction, even if he doesn't win the job

There is less pressure on Morgan even though he'd like to bounce back from his lackluster rookie season. Getting into the mix as a key reserve at both tackle and guard would represent a massive improvement over what he gave the Packers in 2024. At the very least, Morgan should be working to show the franchise he's ready to take over for Walker or one of their guards before the 2026 season kicks off.

Walker will still get every opportunity to keep his left tackle job as he returns to practice in the coming weeks. He should feel heat from Morgan though. The former first rounder is showing solid signs of progress this year. If he can live up to his pre-draft reputation it would be a major boost for quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers' offense.