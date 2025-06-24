Former Steeler turning on T.J. Watt is first sign he won't end career in Pittsburgh

Rumors have been circulating recently that the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering the option of trading their star linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt is currently seeking a new contract extension with the Steelers and as a result of his wishes not coming to fruition, he has skipped mandatory minicamp and OTAs.

Many across the league believe that the Steelers and Watt won't be able to come to an agreement, which will result in Pittsburgh shipping him off to another NFL team. A former Steelers player agrees that Watt's time as a Steeler is coming to a close

Former Steelers QB Charlie Batch gives his take on TJ Watt's situation

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch, who played for Pittsburgh from 2002-12, doesn't believe that Watt will get a new contract with the Steelers.

"That's tough to stay, because I don't know how long he want to play," Batch said on the Up & Adams Show. "Typically, you sign a four-year deal and then let's see what happens later on in his career. He needs to get closer to the Super Bowl, if not, winning that Super Bowl, for him to be convinced that he wants to stay here. He wants to be a one-helmet guy. Cam Heyward showed him how that works. But, ultimately, the goal in Pittsburgh is not to win division titles; it's to win a Super Bowl. So, he's going to pay attention to how the roster is made up."

Batch isn't necessarily guaranteeing a trade for Watt and the Steelers. At the same time, he is certainly indicating that the state of Pittsburgh's roster and whether the star pass-rusher perceives it to be good enough to win a Super Bowl is top of mind for Watt. That, in itself, could ultimately lead to his departure, though the vehicle by which that could happen remains to be seen.

T.J. Watt leaving the Steelers looks like the best option

The current deal that Watt is signed to is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. In terms of how much money Watt is looking for in an extension, a contract that is worth $40 million per year might suffice. The contract would be similar to the one that the Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to earlier this offseason.

With Watt at 30 years old, however, leaving the Steelers might be the best option for his long term future. Watt could be looking for an opportunity with a team that gives him the best chance to compete and win a Super Bowl. The Steelers currently don't provide Watt with that opportunity, even with the signing of quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this month.