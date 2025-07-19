Former Texans Pro Bowler without a job clearly deserves a training camp invite

Jadeveon Clowney came into the NFL over a decade ago as a generational talent. The Houston Texans had no choice but to select him first overall in the 2014 draft. Few prospects come in with the type of hype he generated; it's a swing you take and live with missing.

The Texans did what they were supposed to do, though Clowney didn't live up to the wildly lofty expectations set for him. But they didn't strikeout on what many thought should've been a home run; they made solid conduct and hit a double. While he hasn't been a perennial All-Pro, his career has been productive, punctuated by three consecutive Pro Bowl nods in Houston from 2016 to 2018.

Look no further than Clowney's latest stop with the Carolina Panthers. He was one of the few bright spots for a defense that ranked dead last in scoring and yards in 2024. The poor environment may have led to many overlooking his efforts, hence why the 32-year-old is still a free agent since getting released in May. Nonetheless, someone should eventually see this as an opportunity to bring in a proven veteran for a tryout (at the very least).

Former Texans star Jadeveon Clowney can still make an impact

Clowney tallied 46 tackles (nine for loss), 11 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks and four pass deflections across 14 games last season. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 47th-best edge defender out of 211 qualified players, faring well in passing and rushing situations. In other words, Carolina's decision to part ways with him wasn't performance based.

Cutting Clowney netted Carolina $7.775 million in cap relief, but it wasn't purely a cost-cutting move for Carolina. The Panthers are "developmentally-minded," as head coach Dave Canales has stressed since arriving in Charlotte. Knowing this, the team felt inclined to clear the runway for their incoming rookie edge rushers, second-round pick Nic Scourton and third-rounder Princely Umanmielen.

It's a matter of days before training camp is fully underway. Sooner or later, there will be a need for Clowney's services. Frankly, it's shocking no one has scooped him up yet, let alone invited him for a visit. Things have been oddly quiet on his front.

Still disrupting opposing signal-callers at a high level, Clowney's 73.2 pass rushing evaluation ranked 30th among his position group. He boasts a skill set that's constantly sought after across the league. Yet, the 31 other franchises have let him sit on the open market for over two months.