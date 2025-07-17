Full list, updates on second-round NFL Draft picks who have not signed contracts

As NFL training camp rapidly approaches, most draftees are preparing to report for their first-ever professional football camp. Well, most draftees who weren't picked in the second-round, anyway. Only five second-rounders have signed their contracts as of July 17th, meaning 27 of 32 remain unsigned, and holdouts are possible across the league.

In short, the players want more guaranteed money in their contracts than teams have been willing to give them, leading to unsuccessful negotiations. Here's the list — which we will keep updated as more players start to sign — of each second-round pick and whether or not they've inked a deal.

Full list of NFL second-round draft picks who have signed their contracts

Player Pick Team Contract signed? Carson Schwesinger 33 Cleveland Browns Yes Jayden Higgins 34 Houston Texans Yes Nick Emmanwori 35 Seattle Seahawks Quinshon Judkins 36 Cleveland Browns Jonah Savaiinaea 37 Miami Dolphins TreVeyon Henderson 38 New England Patriots Luther Burden 39 Chicago Bears Tyler Shough 40 New Orleans Saints T.J. Sanders 41 Buffalo Bills Mason Taylor 42 New York Jets Alfred Collins 43 San Francisco 49ers Yes Donovan Ezeiruaku 44 Dallas Cowboys JT Tuimoloau 45 Indianapolis Colts Terrance Ferguson 46 Los Angeles Rams Will Johnson 47 Arizona Cardinals Aireontae Ersery 48 Houston Texans Demetrius Knight 49 Cincinnati Bengals Elijah Arroyo 50 Seattle Seahawks Nic Scourton 51 Carolina Panthers Oluwafemi Oladejo 52 Tennessee Titans Benjamin Morrison 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Anthony Belton 54 Green Bay Packers Tre Harris 55 Los Angeles Chargers Ozzy Trapilo 56 Chicago Bears Yes Tate Ratledge 57 Detroit Lions Jack Bech 58 Las Vegas Raiders Mike Green 59 Baltimore Ravens RJ Harvey 60 Denver Broncos Trey Amos 61 Washington Commanders Shemar Turner 62 Chicago Bears Yes Omarr Norman-Lott 63 Kansas City Chiefs Andrew Mukuba 64 Philadelphia Eagles

Bears sign two second-rounders

The Bears had three second-round picks, so it's no surprise that they were in more of a hurry than other teams to get their guys inked. Two of their three picks have now signed contracts as Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner both made it official. Their highest pick, wide receiver Luther Burden, still remains without a deal, though.

Tyler Shough remains unsigned by Saints

Perhaps the most notable of the un-signees is Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who is the presumed starter in New Orleans... if he gets a deal done. While all of these guys are expected to be cornerstone pieces to their new teams, Shough is expected to be the QB of the future for the Saints. That's a different level of pressure on the team to make sure Shough is present for all of training camp, which starts on July 22nd.

Any missed time for a rookie quarterback can be detrimental to their development. As we tick under a week until the Saints take the field, things are starting to get a little hairy for team that used the No. 40 pick on a QB.