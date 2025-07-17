Full list, updates on second-round NFL Draft picks who have not signed contracts

As NFL training camp rapidly approaches, most draftees are preparing to report for their first-ever professional football camp. Well, most draftees who weren't picked in the second-round, anyway. Only five second-rounders have signed their contracts as of July 17th, meaning 27 of 32 remain unsigned, and holdouts are possible across the league.
In short, the players want more guaranteed money in their contracts than teams have been willing to give them, leading to unsuccessful negotiations. Here's the list — which we will keep updated as more players start to sign — of each second-round pick and whether or not they've inked a deal.
Full list of NFL second-round draft picks who have signed their contracts
Player
Pick
Team
Contract signed?
Carson Schwesinger
33
Cleveland Browns
Yes
Jayden Higgins
34
Houston Texans
Yes
Nick Emmanwori
35
Seattle Seahawks
Quinshon Judkins
36
Cleveland Browns
Jonah Savaiinaea
37
Miami Dolphins
TreVeyon Henderson
38
New England Patriots
Luther Burden
39
Chicago Bears
Tyler Shough
40
New Orleans Saints
T.J. Sanders
41
Buffalo Bills
Mason Taylor
42
New York Jets
Alfred Collins
43
San Francisco 49ers
Yes
Donovan Ezeiruaku
44
Dallas Cowboys
JT Tuimoloau
45
Indianapolis Colts
Terrance Ferguson
46
Los Angeles Rams
Will Johnson
47
Arizona Cardinals
Aireontae Ersery
48
Houston Texans
Demetrius Knight
49
Cincinnati Bengals
Elijah Arroyo
50
Seattle Seahawks
Nic Scourton
51
Carolina Panthers
Oluwafemi Oladejo
52
Tennessee Titans
Benjamin Morrison
53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Anthony Belton
54
Green Bay Packers
Tre Harris
55
Los Angeles Chargers
Ozzy Trapilo
56
Chicago Bears
Yes
Tate Ratledge
57
Detroit Lions
Jack Bech
58
Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Green
59
Baltimore Ravens
RJ Harvey
60
Denver Broncos
Trey Amos
61
Washington Commanders
Shemar Turner
62
Chicago Bears
Yes
Omarr Norman-Lott
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Andrew Mukuba
64
Philadelphia Eagles
Bears sign two second-rounders
The Bears had three second-round picks, so it's no surprise that they were in more of a hurry than other teams to get their guys inked. Two of their three picks have now signed contracts as Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner both made it official. Their highest pick, wide receiver Luther Burden, still remains without a deal, though.
Tyler Shough remains unsigned by Saints
Perhaps the most notable of the un-signees is Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who is the presumed starter in New Orleans... if he gets a deal done. While all of these guys are expected to be cornerstone pieces to their new teams, Shough is expected to be the QB of the future for the Saints. That's a different level of pressure on the team to make sure Shough is present for all of training camp, which starts on July 22nd.
Any missed time for a rookie quarterback can be detrimental to their development. As we tick under a week until the Saints take the field, things are starting to get a little hairy for team that used the No. 40 pick on a QB.