Fansided

Full list, updates on second-round NFL Draft picks who have not signed contracts

Training camp approaches quickly, and most second-round draft picks remained unsigned.
ByQuinn Everts|
New Orleans Saints OTAs
New Orleans Saints OTAs | Derick E. Hingle/GettyImages

As NFL training camp rapidly approaches, most draftees are preparing to report for their first-ever professional football camp. Well, most draftees who weren't picked in the second-round, anyway. Only five second-rounders have signed their contracts as of July 17th, meaning 27 of 32 remain unsigned, and holdouts are possible across the league.

In short, the players want more guaranteed money in their contracts than teams have been willing to give them, leading to unsuccessful negotiations. Here's the list — which we will keep updated as more players start to sign — of each second-round pick and whether or not they've inked a deal.

Full list of NFL second-round draft picks who have signed their contracts

Player

Pick

Team

Contract signed?

Carson Schwesinger

33

Cleveland Browns

Yes

Jayden Higgins

34

Houston Texans

Yes

Nick Emmanwori

35

Seattle Seahawks

Quinshon Judkins

36

Cleveland Browns

Jonah Savaiinaea

37

Miami Dolphins

TreVeyon Henderson

38

New England Patriots

Luther Burden

39

Chicago Bears

Tyler Shough

40

New Orleans Saints

T.J. Sanders

41

Buffalo Bills

Mason Taylor

42

New York Jets

Alfred Collins

43

San Francisco 49ers

Yes

Donovan Ezeiruaku

44

Dallas Cowboys

JT Tuimoloau

45

Indianapolis Colts

Terrance Ferguson

46

Los Angeles Rams

Will Johnson

47

Arizona Cardinals

Aireontae Ersery

48

Houston Texans

Demetrius Knight

49

Cincinnati Bengals

Elijah Arroyo

50

Seattle Seahawks

Nic Scourton

51

Carolina Panthers

Oluwafemi Oladejo

52

Tennessee Titans

Benjamin Morrison

53

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Anthony Belton

54

Green Bay Packers

Tre Harris

55

Los Angeles Chargers

Ozzy Trapilo

56

Chicago Bears

Yes

Tate Ratledge

57

Detroit Lions

Jack Bech

58

Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Green

59

Baltimore Ravens

RJ Harvey

60

Denver Broncos

Trey Amos

61

Washington Commanders

Shemar Turner

62

Chicago Bears

Yes

Omarr Norman-Lott

63

Kansas City Chiefs

Andrew Mukuba

64

Philadelphia Eagles

Bears sign two second-rounders

The Bears had three second-round picks, so it's no surprise that they were in more of a hurry than other teams to get their guys inked. Two of their three picks have now signed contracts as Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner both made it official. Their highest pick, wide receiver Luther Burden, still remains without a deal, though.

Tyler Shough remains unsigned by Saints

Perhaps the most notable of the un-signees is Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who is the presumed starter in New Orleans... if he gets a deal done. While all of these guys are expected to be cornerstone pieces to their new teams, Shough is expected to be the QB of the future for the Saints. That's a different level of pressure on the team to make sure Shough is present for all of training camp, which starts on July 22nd.

Any missed time for a rookie quarterback can be detrimental to their development. As we tick under a week until the Saints take the field, things are starting to get a little hairy for team that used the No. 40 pick on a QB.

Home/NFL Draft