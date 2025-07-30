Full NFL preseason schedule 2025: Dates, matchups, times and TV channels

Football is back! The 2025 NFL preseason is set to kick off on Thursday as the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The game will be followed by a three-week slate of NFL preseason games that are set to run from Aug. 7 to the Aug. 23.

What is the purpose of NFL preseason games?

NFL preseason games serve as a warmup for teams as they prepare for the grueling 17-game regular season schedule. Preseason games have been around since the NFL first started in 1920, so these games aren't a new event that players have had to get used to, unlike the 17-game NFL schedule.

When the NFL switched to a 17-game schedule in 2021, preseason games were decreased from four games to three. Preseason game, mainly features backups, including mostly third and fourth position options, getting the majority of the reps.

Starters rarely play in the preseason to avoid the risk of injury before the season starts. When starters do play, they are mainly used during a couple of plays in a drive in a game.

How to watch NFL preseason games?

Several games during the three-week schedule will be broadcast on national television, including CBS, FOX, and ESPN. NFL Network will also be featured in the preseason coverage.

Prime Video has one preseason game this year as they will stream the matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on Thursday, August 21st. Here is a look at the 2025 NFL preseason schedule for all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Kansas City Chiefs August 9 8 p.m. N/A 2 at Denver Broncos August 16 9:30 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Las Vegas Raiders August 23 10:00 p.m. NFL Network

Atlanta Falcons

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Detroit Lions August 8 7 p.m. N/A 2 vs Tennessee Titans August 15 7p.m. NFL Network 3 at Dallas Cowboys August 22 8 p.m. NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Indianapolis Colts August 7 7 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Dallas Cowboys August 16 7 p.m. N/A 3 at Washington Commanders August 23 12 p.m. N/A

Buffalo Bills

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs New York Giants August 9 1 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Chicago Bears August 17 8 p.m. FOX 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers August 23 7:30 p.m. N/A

Carolina Panthers

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Cleveland Browns August 8 7 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Houston Texans August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers August 21 7 p.m. NFL Network

Chicago Bears

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Miami Dolphins August 10 1 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs Buffalo Bills August 17 8 p.m. FOX 3 at Kansas City Chiefs August 22 8:20 p.m. N/A

Cincinnati Bengals

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Philadelphia Eagles August 7 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 at Washington Commanders August 18 8 p.m. ESPN 3 vs Indianapolis Colts August 23 1 p.m. N/A

Cleveland Browns

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Carolina Panthers August 8 7 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Philadelphia Eagles August 16 1 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Los Angeles Rams August 23 1 p.m. NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Los Angeles Rams August 9 7 p.m. N/A 2 vs Baltimore Ravens August 16 7 p.m. N/A 3 vs Atlanta Falcons August 22 8 p.m. NFL Network

Denver Broncos

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at San Francisco 49ers August 9 8:30 p.m. N/A 2 vs Arizona Cardinals August 16 9:30 p.m. NFL Network 3 at New Orleans Saints August 23 1 p.m. N/A

Detroit Lions

Week Opponent Date Time TV Hall of Fame Game vs Los Angeles Chargers July 31 8 p.m. NBC 1 at Atlanta Falcons August 8 7 p.m. N/A 2 vs Miami Dolphins August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 vs Houston Texans August 23 1 p.m. N/A

Green Bay Packers

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs New York Jets August 9 7 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Indianapolis Colts August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 vs Seattle Seahawks August 23 4 p.m. NFL Network

Houston Texans

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Minnesota Vikings August 9 4 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs Carolina Panthers August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 at Detroit Lions August 23 1 p.m. N/A

Indianapolis Colts

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Baltimore Ravens August 7 7 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs Green Bay Packers August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 at Cincinnati Bengals August 23 1 p.m. N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Pittsburgh Steelers August 9 7 p.m. N/A 2 at New Orleans Saints August 17 1 p.m. NFL Network 3 at Miami Dolphins August 23 7 p.m. NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Arizona Cardinals August 9 8 p.m. N/A 2 at Seattle Seahawks August 15 10 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Chicago Bears August 22 8:20 p.m. N/A

Los Angeles Chargers

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV Hall of Fame Game vs Detroit Lions July 31 8 p.m. NBC 1 vs New Orleans Saints August 10 7:05 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Los Angeles Rams August 16 10 p.m. N/A 3 at San Francisco 49ers August 23 8:30 p.m. N/A

Los Angeles Rams

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Dallas Cowboys August 9 7 p.m. N/A 2 vs Los Angeles Chargers August 16 10 p.m. N/A 3 at Cleveland Browns August 23 1 p.m. NFL Network

Las Vegas Raiders

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Seattle Seahawks August 7 10 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs San Francisco 49ers August 16 4 p.m. NFL Network 3 at Arizona Cardinals August 23 10 p.m. NFL Network

Miami Dolphins

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Chicago Bears August 10 1 p.m. NFL Network 2 at Detroit Lions August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 vs Jacksonville Jaguars August 23 7 p.m. NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Houston Texans August 9 4 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs New England Patriots August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 at Tennessee Titans August 22 8 p.m. CBS

New England Patriots

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Washington Commanders August 8 7 p.m. N/A 2 at Minnesota Vikings August 16 1 p.m. N/A 3 at New York Giants August 21 8 p.m. PrimeVideo

New Orleans Saints

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Los Angeles Chargers August 10 7:05 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs Jacksonville Jaguars August 17 1 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Denver Broncos August 23 1 p.m. N/A

New York Giants

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Buffalo Bills August 7 1 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs New York Jets August 16 7 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs New England Patriots August 23 8 p.m. PrimeVideo

New York Jets

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Green Bay Packers August 9 7 p.m. NFL Network 2 at New York Giants August 16 7 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles August 22 7:30 p.m. N/A

Philadelphia Eagles

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Cincinnati Bengals August 7 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 vs Cleveland Browns August 16 1 p.m. NFL Network 3 at New York Jets August 22 7:30 p.m. N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars August 9 7 p.m. N/A 2 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers August 16 7 p.m. N/A 3 at Carolina Panthers August 21 7 p.m. NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Denver Broncos August 9 8:30 p.m. N/A 2 at Las Vegas Raiders August 16 4 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Los Angeles Chargers August 23 8:30 p.m. N/A

Seattle Seahawks

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Las Vegas Raiders August 7 10 p.m. NFL Network 2 vs Kansas City Chiefs August 15 10 p.m. NFL Network 3 at Green Bay Packers August 23 4 p.m. NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs Tennessee Titans August 9 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers August 16 7 p.m. N/A 3 vs Buffalo Bills August 23 7:30 p.m. N/A

Tennessee Titans

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers August 9 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 at Atlanta Falcons August 15 7 p.m. NFL Network 3 vs Minnesota Vikings August 22 8 p.m. CBS

Washington Commanders

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at New England Patriots August 8 7:30 p.m. N/A 2 vs Cincinnati Bengals August 18 8 p.m. ESPN 3 vs Baltimore Ravens August 23 12 p.m. N/A

What happens after the conclusion of the preseason?

Once the preseason NFL game concludes on August 23rd, the league will have a 12-day break until the regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4th. The Cowboys will face off against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field to open up the 2025 NFL season.