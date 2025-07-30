Fansided

Full NFL preseason schedule 2025: Dates, matchups, times and TV channels

Here's how to follow every NFL team all the way through the preseason.
Football is back! The 2025 NFL preseason is set to kick off on Thursday as the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The game will be followed by a three-week slate of NFL preseason games that are set to run from Aug. 7 to the Aug. 23.

What is the purpose of NFL preseason games?

NFL preseason games serve as a warmup for teams as they prepare for the grueling 17-game regular season schedule. Preseason games have been around since the NFL first started in 1920, so these games aren't a new event that players have had to get used to, unlike the 17-game NFL schedule.

When the NFL switched to a 17-game schedule in 2021, preseason games were decreased from four games to three. Preseason game, mainly features backups, including mostly third and fourth position options, getting the majority of the reps.

Starters rarely play in the preseason to avoid the risk of injury before the season starts. When starters do play, they are mainly used during a couple of plays in a drive in a game.

How to watch NFL preseason games?

Several games during the three-week schedule will be broadcast on national television, including CBS, FOX, and ESPN. NFL Network will also be featured in the preseason coverage.

Prime Video has one preseason game this year as they will stream the matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on Thursday, August 21st. Here is a look at the 2025 NFL preseason schedule for all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Kansas City Chiefs

August 9

8 p.m.

N/A

2

at Denver Broncos

August 16

9:30 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Las Vegas Raiders

August 23

10:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Atlanta Falcons

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Detroit Lions

August 8

7 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Tennessee Titans

August 15

7p.m.

NFL Network

3

at Dallas Cowboys

August 22

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Indianapolis Colts

August 7

7 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Dallas Cowboys

August 16

7 p.m.

N/A

3

at Washington Commanders

August 23

12 p.m.

N/A

Buffalo Bills

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs New York Giants

August 9

1 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Chicago Bears

August 17

8 p.m.

FOX

3

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 23

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Carolina Panthers

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Cleveland Browns

August 8

7 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Houston Texans

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

vs Pittsburgh Steelers

August 21

7 p.m.

NFL Network

Chicago Bears

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Miami Dolphins

August 10

1 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs Buffalo Bills

August 17

8 p.m.

FOX

3

at Kansas City Chiefs

August 22

8:20 p.m.

N/A

Cincinnati Bengals

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Philadelphia Eagles

August 7

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

at Washington Commanders

August 18

8 p.m.

ESPN

3

vs Indianapolis Colts

August 23

1 p.m.

N/A

Cleveland Browns

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Carolina Panthers

August 8

7 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Philadelphia Eagles

August 16

1 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Los Angeles Rams

August 23

1 p.m.

NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Los Angeles Rams

August 9

7 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Baltimore Ravens

August 16

7 p.m.

N/A

3

vs Atlanta Falcons

August 22

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Denver Broncos

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at San Francisco 49ers

August 9

8:30 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Arizona Cardinals

August 16

9:30 p.m.

NFL Network

3

at New Orleans Saints

August 23

1 p.m.

N/A

Detroit Lions

Week

Opponent

Date

Time

TV

Hall of Fame Game

vs Los Angeles Chargers

July 31

8 p.m.

NBC

1

at Atlanta Falcons

August 8

7 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Miami Dolphins

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

vs Houston Texans

August 23

1 p.m.

N/A

Green Bay Packers

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs New York Jets

August 9

7 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Indianapolis Colts

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

vs Seattle Seahawks

August 23

4 p.m.

NFL Network

Houston Texans

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Minnesota Vikings

August 9

4 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs Carolina Panthers

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

at Detroit Lions

August 23

1 p.m.

N/A

Indianapolis Colts

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Baltimore Ravens

August 7

7 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs Green Bay Packers

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

at Cincinnati Bengals

August 23

1 p.m.

N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Pittsburgh Steelers

August 9

7 p.m.

N/A

2

at New Orleans Saints

August 17

1 p.m.

NFL Network

3

at Miami Dolphins

August 23

7 p.m.

NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Arizona Cardinals

August 9

8 p.m.

N/A

2

at Seattle Seahawks

August 15

10 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Chicago Bears

August 22

8:20 p.m.

N/A

Los Angeles Chargers

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

Hall of Fame Game

vs Detroit Lions

July 31

8 p.m.

NBC

1

vs New Orleans Saints

August 10

7:05 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Los Angeles Rams

August 16

10 p.m.

N/A

3

at San Francisco 49ers

August 23

8:30 p.m.

N/A

Los Angeles Rams

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Dallas Cowboys

August 9

7 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Los Angeles Chargers

August 16

10 p.m.

N/A

3

at Cleveland Browns

August 23

1 p.m.

NFL Network

Las Vegas Raiders

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Seattle Seahawks

August 7

10 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs San Francisco 49ers

August 16

4 p.m.

NFL Network

3

at Arizona Cardinals

August 23

10 p.m.

NFL Network

Miami Dolphins

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Chicago Bears

August 10

1 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at Detroit Lions

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

vs Jacksonville Jaguars

August 23

7 p.m.

NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Houston Texans

August 9

4 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs New England Patriots

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

at Tennessee Titans

August 22

8 p.m.

CBS

New England Patriots

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Washington Commanders

August 8

7 p.m.

N/A

2

at Minnesota Vikings

August 16

1 p.m.

N/A

3

at New York Giants

August 21

8 p.m.

PrimeVideo

New Orleans Saints

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Los Angeles Chargers

August 10

7:05 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs Jacksonville Jaguars

August 17

1 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Denver Broncos

August 23

1 p.m.

N/A

New York Giants

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Buffalo Bills

August 7

1 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs New York Jets

August 16

7 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs New England Patriots

August 23

8 p.m.

PrimeVideo

New York Jets

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Green Bay Packers

August 9

7 p.m.

NFL Network

2

at New York Giants

August 16

7 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Philadelphia Eagles

August 22

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Philadelphia Eagles

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Cincinnati Bengals

August 7

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Cleveland Browns

August 16

1 p.m.

NFL Network

3

at New York Jets

August 22

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Jacksonville Jaguars

August 9

7 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 16

7 p.m.

N/A

3

at Carolina Panthers

August 21

7 p.m.

NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Denver Broncos

August 9

8:30 p.m.

N/A

2

at Las Vegas Raiders

August 16

4 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Los Angeles Chargers

August 23

8:30 p.m.

N/A

Seattle Seahawks

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Las Vegas Raiders

August 7

10 p.m.

NFL Network

2

vs Kansas City Chiefs

August 15

10 p.m.

NFL Network

3

at Green Bay Packers

August 23

4 p.m.

NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

vs Tennessee Titans

August 9

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

at Pittsburgh Steelers

August 16

7 p.m.

N/A

3

vs Buffalo Bills

August 23

7:30 p.m.

N/A

Tennessee Titans

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 9

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

at Atlanta Falcons

August 15

7 p.m.

NFL Network

3

vs Minnesota Vikings

August 22

8 p.m.

CBS

Washington Commanders

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

TV

1

at New England Patriots

August 8

7:30 p.m.

N/A

2

vs Cincinnati Bengals

August 18

8 p.m.

ESPN

3

vs Baltimore Ravens

August 23

12 p.m.

N/A

What happens after the conclusion of the preseason?

Once the preseason NFL game concludes on August 23rd, the league will have a 12-day break until the regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4th. The Cowboys will face off against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field to open up the 2025 NFL season.

