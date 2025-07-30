Full NFL preseason schedule 2025: Dates, matchups, times and TV channels

Football is back! The 2025 NFL preseason is set to kick off on Thursday as the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The game will be followed by a three-week slate of NFL preseason games that are set to run from Aug. 7 to the Aug. 23.
What is the purpose of NFL preseason games?
NFL preseason games serve as a warmup for teams as they prepare for the grueling 17-game regular season schedule. Preseason games have been around since the NFL first started in 1920, so these games aren't a new event that players have had to get used to, unlike the 17-game NFL schedule.
When the NFL switched to a 17-game schedule in 2021, preseason games were decreased from four games to three. Preseason game, mainly features backups, including mostly third and fourth position options, getting the majority of the reps.
Starters rarely play in the preseason to avoid the risk of injury before the season starts. When starters do play, they are mainly used during a couple of plays in a drive in a game.
How to watch NFL preseason games?
Several games during the three-week schedule will be broadcast on national television, including CBS, FOX, and ESPN. NFL Network will also be featured in the preseason coverage.
Prime Video has one preseason game this year as they will stream the matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on Thursday, August 21st. Here is a look at the 2025 NFL preseason schedule for all 32 teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Kansas City Chiefs
August 9
8 p.m.
N/A
2
at Denver Broncos
August 16
9:30 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Las Vegas Raiders
August 23
10:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Atlanta Falcons
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Detroit Lions
August 8
7 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Tennessee Titans
August 15
7p.m.
NFL Network
3
at Dallas Cowboys
August 22
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Indianapolis Colts
August 7
7 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Dallas Cowboys
August 16
7 p.m.
N/A
3
at Washington Commanders
August 23
12 p.m.
N/A
Buffalo Bills
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs New York Giants
August 9
1 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Chicago Bears
August 17
8 p.m.
FOX
3
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
August 23
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Carolina Panthers
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Cleveland Browns
August 8
7 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Houston Texans
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
vs Pittsburgh Steelers
August 21
7 p.m.
NFL Network
Chicago Bears
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Miami Dolphins
August 10
1 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs Buffalo Bills
August 17
8 p.m.
FOX
3
at Kansas City Chiefs
August 22
8:20 p.m.
N/A
Cincinnati Bengals
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Philadelphia Eagles
August 7
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
at Washington Commanders
August 18
8 p.m.
ESPN
3
vs Indianapolis Colts
August 23
1 p.m.
N/A
Cleveland Browns
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Carolina Panthers
August 8
7 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Philadelphia Eagles
August 16
1 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Los Angeles Rams
August 23
1 p.m.
NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Los Angeles Rams
August 9
7 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Baltimore Ravens
August 16
7 p.m.
N/A
3
vs Atlanta Falcons
August 22
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Denver Broncos
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at San Francisco 49ers
August 9
8:30 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Arizona Cardinals
August 16
9:30 p.m.
NFL Network
3
at New Orleans Saints
August 23
1 p.m.
N/A
Detroit Lions
Week
Opponent
Date
Time
TV
Hall of Fame Game
vs Los Angeles Chargers
July 31
8 p.m.
NBC
1
at Atlanta Falcons
August 8
7 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Miami Dolphins
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
vs Houston Texans
August 23
1 p.m.
N/A
Green Bay Packers
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs New York Jets
August 9
7 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Indianapolis Colts
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
vs Seattle Seahawks
August 23
4 p.m.
NFL Network
Houston Texans
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Minnesota Vikings
August 9
4 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs Carolina Panthers
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
at Detroit Lions
August 23
1 p.m.
N/A
Indianapolis Colts
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Baltimore Ravens
August 7
7 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs Green Bay Packers
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
at Cincinnati Bengals
August 23
1 p.m.
N/A
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Pittsburgh Steelers
August 9
7 p.m.
N/A
2
at New Orleans Saints
August 17
1 p.m.
NFL Network
3
at Miami Dolphins
August 23
7 p.m.
NFL Network
Kansas City Chiefs
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Arizona Cardinals
August 9
8 p.m.
N/A
2
at Seattle Seahawks
August 15
10 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Chicago Bears
August 22
8:20 p.m.
N/A
Los Angeles Chargers
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
Hall of Fame Game
vs Detroit Lions
July 31
8 p.m.
NBC
1
vs New Orleans Saints
August 10
7:05 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Los Angeles Rams
August 16
10 p.m.
N/A
3
at San Francisco 49ers
August 23
8:30 p.m.
N/A
Los Angeles Rams
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Dallas Cowboys
August 9
7 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Los Angeles Chargers
August 16
10 p.m.
N/A
3
at Cleveland Browns
August 23
1 p.m.
NFL Network
Las Vegas Raiders
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Seattle Seahawks
August 7
10 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs San Francisco 49ers
August 16
4 p.m.
NFL Network
3
at Arizona Cardinals
August 23
10 p.m.
NFL Network
Miami Dolphins
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Chicago Bears
August 10
1 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at Detroit Lions
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
vs Jacksonville Jaguars
August 23
7 p.m.
NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Houston Texans
August 9
4 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs New England Patriots
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
at Tennessee Titans
August 22
8 p.m.
CBS
New England Patriots
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Washington Commanders
August 8
7 p.m.
N/A
2
at Minnesota Vikings
August 16
1 p.m.
N/A
3
at New York Giants
August 21
8 p.m.
PrimeVideo
New Orleans Saints
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Los Angeles Chargers
August 10
7:05 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs Jacksonville Jaguars
August 17
1 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Denver Broncos
August 23
1 p.m.
N/A
New York Giants
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Buffalo Bills
August 7
1 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs New York Jets
August 16
7 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs New England Patriots
August 23
8 p.m.
PrimeVideo
New York Jets
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Green Bay Packers
August 9
7 p.m.
NFL Network
2
at New York Giants
August 16
7 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Philadelphia Eagles
August 22
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Philadelphia Eagles
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Cincinnati Bengals
August 7
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Cleveland Browns
August 16
1 p.m.
NFL Network
3
at New York Jets
August 22
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Jacksonville Jaguars
August 9
7 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
August 16
7 p.m.
N/A
3
at Carolina Panthers
August 21
7 p.m.
NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Denver Broncos
August 9
8:30 p.m.
N/A
2
at Las Vegas Raiders
August 16
4 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Los Angeles Chargers
August 23
8:30 p.m.
N/A
Seattle Seahawks
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Las Vegas Raiders
August 7
10 p.m.
NFL Network
2
vs Kansas City Chiefs
August 15
10 p.m.
NFL Network
3
at Green Bay Packers
August 23
4 p.m.
NFL Network
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
vs Tennessee Titans
August 9
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
at Pittsburgh Steelers
August 16
7 p.m.
N/A
3
vs Buffalo Bills
August 23
7:30 p.m.
N/A
Tennessee Titans
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
August 9
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
at Atlanta Falcons
August 15
7 p.m.
NFL Network
3
vs Minnesota Vikings
August 22
8 p.m.
CBS
Washington Commanders
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
TV
1
at New England Patriots
August 8
7:30 p.m.
N/A
2
vs Cincinnati Bengals
August 18
8 p.m.
ESPN
3
vs Baltimore Ravens
August 23
12 p.m.
N/A
What happens after the conclusion of the preseason?
Once the preseason NFL game concludes on August 23rd, the league will have a 12-day break until the regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4th. The Cowboys will face off against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field to open up the 2025 NFL season.