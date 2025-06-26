George Kittle's retirement plan should be music to 49ers fans' ears

One aging future Hall of Fame tight end is nearing the end of the road in Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the same cannot be said for his fellow legendary positional comrade, the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kittle was asked point-blank: "How long are you wanting to play?" In a cool, calm and collective tone, he gave the most reassuring answer 49ers fans could've hoped for.

George Kittle is riding out his NFL career until the wheels fall off

"Literally until I don't have fun anymore," the perennially positive, upbeat Kittle said, h/t NFL.com. "Or if [his wife] Claire looks at me and goes: 'You kinda look like s--t out there, you should retire.' I'll be like, 'All right.'"

Fortunately for the 49er faithful, no one seems to enjoy themselves more on the gridiron than Kittle. The six-time Pro Bowler is always smiling or cracking jokes and seems to love everything about being part of a team. And thankfully for him and his wife, there won't be a need for any difficult football discussions anytime soon, because he remains highly effective.

Of course, Kittle's plans are subject to change and not entirely in his control. Father Time comes for us all on his clock, not ours. Nonetheless, barring injury, he's living it up as a key cog of the machine that is the 49ers' offense. Unless we see him physically deteriorate, willingly hanging up the cleats ostensibly isn't in the cards.

"I don't know, I think if I get to 35 and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I'll be like, 'Ah, this isn't that much fun anymore,' and I'll have a conversation with myself," Kittle stated. "But I'm feeling great right now."

Not only is Kittle's body in fantastic shape, but so is his mind. He has a genuine love for the game, which fuels the great fortitude and somehow appears to be growing stronger.

"Mentally and physically, I'm light years ahead of where I was the last two years, which is pretty fun," Kittle declared. The cerebral aspect of a prolonged career is often overlooked, especially when compared to the bodily element. Neither is a problem for San Francisco's seam stretcher.

George Kittle taking glass half full perspective on 49ers missing playoffs in 2024

Kittle lightheartedly suggests that San Francisco falling short of the postseason for the first time since 2020 last year helped him recalibrate. He and the Niners are typically accustomed to competing for a Super Bowl, though a disappointing 2024 campaign comes with a silver lining.

"The one benefit of not making the playoffs is you get an entire month off," Kittle seriously yet jokingly voiced. "I haven't had January off since 2020."