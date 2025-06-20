George Kittle sends chilling warning to NFL about Robert Saleh's 49ers return

The San Francisco 49ers underwent a bit of an overhaul this offseason, between the roster and the coaching staff. After moving on from defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, the 49ers called on a familiar face to take on the role. That coach was Robert Saleh, who was fresh off a three-year tenure as the sideline boss of the New York Jets. After missing out on other head coaching jobs, Saleh returns to the team where he made a name for himself, building a dominant 49ers defense.

Tight end George Kittle expects big things from the 49ers defense heading into next season. During an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Kittle sent a three-word message to the rest of the NFL regarding their defense being led by Saleh again. "Violence is coming."

“He’s really good at his job, and I’m really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again,” Kittle said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “He knows what he’s talking about, he’s inspiring, he gets the boys fired up, and he just happens to also be really, really smart. So, I’m pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff. You can just tell he’s ready to roll this year, and he’s gonna get the boys fired up.”

Gerge Kittle hypes up Robert Saleh's return to lead 49ers defense

Getting Saleh back is certainly an upgrade for the 49ers, especially considering how he helped develop the defense into one of the best and most fearsome in the league. His work in San Francisco helped turn him into a top head coaching candidate.

Here is where the 49ers' defense ranks during his time as defensive coordinator from 2017 until 2020.

Year Yards Allowed Per Game Points Per Game Sacks Interceptions 2017 351.6 (24th in NFL) 23.9 (25th in NFL) 30 (27th in NFL) 10 (tied 24th in NFL) 2018 346.6 (13th in NFL) 27.2 (28th in NFL) 37 (tied 22nd in NFL) 2 (32nd in NFL) 2019 281.8 (2nd in NFL) 19.4 (8th in NFL) 48 (tied 5th in NFL) 12 (17th in NFL) 2020 327.1 (5th in NFL) 24.4 (17th in NFL) 30 (22nd in NFL) 12 (tied 14th in NFL)

When looking at San Francisco's defensive statistics under Saleh, 2019 is the standout for the best. The 49ers had a stifling defense that was relentless when facing opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks. That defense was why the 49ers made it to Super Bowl 54 that season.

How 49ers defense is different during Robert Saleh's return

Obviously, Saleh isn't returning with the same 49ers defense intact as he had before he left for the Jets in 2024. But this offseason, the 49ers overhauled their roster, due in part to the team needing to pay Brock Purdy a massive contract extension. As a result, key contributors on defense like linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and edge rusher Leonard Floyd, left for free agency.

Yet, the team still has some key pieces, such as pass rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner, who will be leaned upon this season. However, the 49ers did use two of their high draft picks to address the defense. Specifically, using their first round pick on Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams and their second-rounder on Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins. Those two rookies couldn't have entered a better situation, as they get to learn from Saleh on how to attack the opposing quarterback.

There are going to be growing pains, no doubt, but Saleh brings excitement to the fanbase, given how his defense helped the 49ers reach a Super Bowl. If the fans weren't hyped enough as it is, Kittle's comments certainly helped increase it.