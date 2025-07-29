George Pickens all but calls Mike Tomlin the problem with the Steelers

Be where your feet are. It is a great way to live one's life. This seems to be the case for George Pickens entering his first season with his second NFL team. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is in the midst of his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. It may be a contract year for the former Georgia Bulldogs star, but he seems to be all-in on this season as part of America's Team.

Anyone who has watched, covered or simply followed along with Pickens' football career knows he is a bit of a different cat. His talent is unbelievable, but his mercurial personality will occasionally get the best of him. That was the case sometimes in Athens, but far more often in Western Pennsylvania. Now joining his third big football brand, Pickens seems to notice a few key differences between them.

Pickens discussed with local radio station 105.3 The Fan who cool it would be to see Dallas back in a Super Bowl.

"I’ve been watching the Cowboys for years. I’ve always wanted to see them back in the Super Bowl. That’s why they’re so legendary, for that reason.”

As far as establishing roots in Dallas, Pickens was very open to it, mostly because he likes the people.

“Oh yeah, most definitely. Because I’ve watched the team for so long, and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh. Even with what you guys do. The Cowboys, like I said, are known for the Super Bowl. If they weren’t known for that then no one would care about the Cowboys. They’re known for that and then the camaraderie of the people give that same energy, because they also want to see it again. I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there. Because I’m from the south. That’s a whole another deal.”

This tells me Dallas is a more happy place to go to work than whatever he experienced in Pittsburgh.

To me, this feels like a direct slap in the face of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his culture.

George Pickens praising Cowboys' culture is a putdown of Mike Tomlin

Look, the Steelers and Cowboys are two franchises with illustrious histories and championship pedigrees. However, these two massive brands have largely underachieved for quite a while now. For Pittsburgh, they have not won a playoff game in nearly a decade and have not been to a Super Bowl in 15. As for Dallas, every other team in the NFC has been to a conference championship more recently.

The comment about the Super Bowl regarding both teams coming from Pickens does little for me. What does resonate is the bit about camaraderie. He says that he is a bigger believer of it in Dallas more so than he ever was in Pittsburgh. The fact he said things are even more amicable with the beat reporters than what he experienced in Pittsburgh is telling. Dallas is an open book. Pittsburgh is not.

To me, it may all be smooth sailing for Pickens in Dallas right now, but keep in mind the Cowboys have yet to play a game that counts with him. While I am not high on the Steelers this season, I may have overlooked how challenging the Cowboys' schedule is. I want to be a believer in this team because of the Pickens addition, but it might be easier said than done for the Cowboys to even sniff the playoffs.

For now, Pickens seems to be on his best behavior in the early stages since joining his new team.