George Pickens' Cowboys tenure nearly ended before it barely began

The Dallas Cowboys believe they provided a boost to the offense when they acquired wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hope is that he can form a dynamic pass-catching duo with CeeDee Lamb. Early in training camp, Pickens has made some waves in the media, especially as he took shots at his former team when praising the Cowboys' plan for him.

On Wednesday, Pickens suffered an injury scare. When attempting to make a catch along the left sidelines, Pickens was hit by the defender. As a result of the collision, Pickens sat on the turf as he was checked out on the sidelines.

Luckily for the Cowboys and the fanbase, Pickens walked on his own and didn't need to go to the medical tent. The belief is that Pickens suffered a calf cramp

George Pickens took a shot at the end of this catch and is down on the sideline pic.twitter.com/dXDyrCoXR0 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 23, 2025

George Pickens suffers injury scare in Cowboys training camp

The good news is Pickens was just fine, and there were no extensive updates after practice. So, the belief is he's going to be just fine.

The last thing the Cowboys needed was Pickens to be sidelined for a lengthy period of time. The team has Pickens for just the 2025 season, as he's set to be a free agent. It would have been a nightmare scenario for Dallas, especially as they try to keep up with the offenses of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Pickens praised the Cowboys early on in his tenure, especially when talking about running "better plays." Tthe team is willing to run different routes as opposed to the deep routes he primarily ran in Pittsburgh. That would truly open things up on offense, as defensive attention will shift between Pickens and Lamb.

Last season, Pickens caught 59-of-103 targets for 900 yards and three touchdowns, while having a career-high six drops.

The good news is Pickens appears to be just fine, and won't miss time.