George Pickens final classless display burns young Steelers fans the most

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL Draft, it raised alarm bells. Why would the Steelers deal Pickens, who would have been a solid WR2 in a season they hope to make the playoffs, with Aaron Rodgers arriving shortly? Sure, a separate deal and extension with DK Metcalf had a chance to ruffle some feathers with Pickens, but he understands the NFL is a business. Yet, in the weeks following the Steelers decision to trade him, it's become clear Pickens burned every bridge he could with the organization, and thus the fanbase.

Pickens had scheduled a youth camp in Pittsburgh to work with young Steelers fans and make what's essentially a PR appearance for the player himself. While Pickens would have a long flight from Dallas to Pittsburgh, the former Steelers wide receiver made a promise, and the kids themselves likely signed up for the camp hoping to meet the Pro Bowl talent.

Why did George Pickens bail on a camp for Pittsburgh kids?

The company responsible for holding the event, TruEdge Sport, released a statement.

“Immediately following the trade, our team contacted George’s representation to confirm whether he would still honor his commitment to the Pittsburgh event. We were promptly assure that George remained committed to the camp and intended to show up for families who had registered. Based on that confirmation, we communicated this directly to you via email and text on May 9.

“Unfortunately, as of last week, TruEdge was notified be George’s team that he has decided to walk back on his word and is no longer interested in attending the camp. Let us be very clear: we are deeply frustrated by this decision and the position it has placed all of us in.”

The camp was scheduled to take place this coming weekend at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. Pickens bailed at the very last minute. Thankfully for the company and young Pittsburgh sports fans, one of Pickens former teammates stepped up in his place in Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

George Pickens legacy with Steelers won't be kind

As talented as Pickens was with the Steelers, and surely will be in Dallas, his legacy in Pittsburgh will not be kind. Pickens never won a playoff game with the Steelers – though I would not put most of that on him – and he was forced to catch passes from mediocre-at-best quarterback play. It is not Pickens fault he never lived up to his full potential in Pittsburgh, but how he will be remembered is entirely his doing.

Pickens often through sideline tantrums, was the subject of unsportsmanlike penalties, and caused drama on and off the field. There is a reason his teammates – albeit anonymously – were not afraid to take parting shots after Pickens was dealt to Dallas.

The Georgia product has all the talent in the world, and a change of scenery will do him some good. He should thrive with the Cowboys, in part because of better quarterback play. All that being said, this was a shameful way to leave Pittsburgh. Young Steelers fans paid the price.