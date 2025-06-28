George Pickens hasn’t even played for the Cowboys, but rivals are already worried

One of the biggest trades of the offseason saw the Dallas Cowboys acquire George Pickens in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a bit of a risk acquiring a player in the final year of his deal with maturity concerns, but one that could easily pay off. Based on what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, NFL teams believe that this trade could be what decides the NFC East.

"This George Pickens trade has the league's full attention, particularly in the NFC East," Fowler said, h/t Bleacher Report. "People I've talked to in that division feel like he can tilt the field for Dallas and he'll be a major player. Because he is one of the best contested catchers in the league, body contortive things downfield, so he gives them a new dimension. The issue really in Pittsburgh was really the maturity issues and some of those problems there, but a lot of it stems with Pickens wanting to get the ball, and wanting the offense to move properly, having the passing game humming. And so Dallas has that with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb already. So he's walking into a good situation."

Again, there are questions about his maturity, but some believe Pickens' off-field concerns stemmed from his desire to be targeted and part of a functional offense. Well, the Cowboys should offer him an opportunity to get the ball a ton while being part of one of the league's best offenses. If there are no other off-field concerns, this deal really does have the potential to swing the division.

NFC East rivals know George Pickens can swing the NFC East

Despite all that went wrong last season, the Cowboys finished with a somewhat competitive 7-10 record. With a true WR2 to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb and a healthy Dak Prescott, why can't the Cowboys' offense take a massive leap from where it was in 2024? If it does, why can't the Cowboys be much better?

It'd be tough for the Cowboys to win a division that includes teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, but nothing in the NFL is given. Could the Eagles have a Super Bowl hangover? Can Jayden Daniels avoid the dreaded sophomore slump? These things might not be likely, but they're not impossible.

Whether they win the division or not, Pickens could be a game-changing addition for the Cowboys.

George Pickens can thrive in Cowboys offense

The Steelers have had a revolving door at the quarterback position ever since Pickens entered the league, and didn't have much to offer when it came to a complementary receiver outside of Diontae Johnson. Despite that, he racked up at least 50 receptions and 800 yards in each of his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Say what you want about Dak Prescott's contract, but he's clearly an above-average quarterback at worst, and if CeeDee Lamb isn't the best receiver in the game, he's certainly in the top five. This is as good a situation as Pickens has ever been in as a professional by far.

If health prevails, we might see Pickens as efficient as he's ever been in the NFL. Adding the uber-talented Pickens to a roster that desperately needed someone to take the attention off Lamb's shoulders can prove to be a win-win for Pickens and the Cowboys, and a disaster for their NFC East rivals.