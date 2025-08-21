George Pickens keeps making the Chiefs — and the NFL — regret 2022 NFL Draft

Every so often, the NFL gets it more wrong than right at the NFL Draft. We all remember the unmitigated disaster that was the 2013 NFL Draft, but the 2022 NFL Draft was not that much better. It was the second draft post-COVID, so that certainly played a role in it being so wonky. Front-office executives finally started coming to their senses again in 2023. Other teams may still be reeling a bit.

One of the most questionable decisions made during the 2022 NFL Draft would have to be the Kansas City Chiefs passing over former Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver in favor of Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan. Yes, Pickens was hurt at times during his final season at Georgia, but he had the physical gifts of Hines Ward. He helped Georgia win a national championship.

He was a bit mercurial coming out of Athens. Frankly, he still is, but I really like his chances of having a great season with the Dallas Cowboys after being traded over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if all of Western Pennsylvania cannot stand the guy, he is still a far better player than Moore ever was. It is why he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in the lead-up to the regular season. What an awful pick!

If Pickens went to the Chiefs, I will venture to guess they would have won last year's Super Bowl.

George Pickens should have been the pick for the Kansas City Chiefs

Even though the Steelers are historically the best franchise at drafting wide receivers, they seem to have lost their way in the last decade or so. Losing team leaders like Ward at wide receiver and Troy Polamalu on defense has the franchise operating at a level that is a shell of its former self. Mike Tomlin remains, but many of the key pieces that made this franchise great are now that of distant memory.

What I would have liked about the Chiefs fit for Pickens is he would get to play for Andy Reid, as well as catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. Reid is the ultimate players' coach. Under his guidance, his teams tend to overlook some character flaws that others simply cannot. Mahomes' ability to ad-lib would have played in quite favorably to Pickens' unique skill set. Just get him the ball and watch out!

Overall, the Chiefs must have had their reasons to take Moore over Pickens when they did, just like they felt now was the time to move on from him by way of a trade. Brett Veach has hit on more picks than not in his illustrious front-office career, but this is one that could keep him up at night. Pickens needed to go to the right team. It was not Pittsburgh. It could be Dallas, but what if it was the Chiefs?

With this being Pickens' last season of his rookie contract, he will be free to sign anywhere in 2026.