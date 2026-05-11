Giants 2026 draft steal is already pushing for a bigger role than fans expect

The door is open for a younger player to earn more snaps than expected as the Giants aim to improve their struggling defense.

One rookie is already showing exceptional promise and could challenge established veterans for significant playing time this season.

The New York Giants addressed a key need in the secondary during the 2026 draft with a pick many analysts considered too low.

With two picks in the top 10, it should come as no surprise that the New York Giants were one of the bigget winners of the 2026 NFL Draft. But those picks are expected to be home runs; the real difference

Once they got to pick again in the second round, New York managed to land a player many had projected to be taken well before that point. Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood benefitted from his former teammate Jermod McCoy dropping like a stone over injury concerns, which moved Hood up draft boards.

However, he didn't rise high enough to be one of the first 32 players off the board. The Giants made sure Hood didn't slip through their fingers at No. 36, as the secondary is a big area of concern entering the 2026 season. The 21-year-old made 34 solo tackles and recorded an interception last year for the Volunteers, but his physicality in one-on-one battles and discipline on routes is what drew general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh to him.

Entering rookie mini-camp, Hood has a unique opportunity to show both of them that he deserves to be playing more snaps than a typical rookie would. With who is ahead of him on the depth chart, Hood's chances of earning those snaps are greater than you'd think.

Why Colton Hood could steal Paulson Adebo's job as Giants CB1

Washington Commanders v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Elsa/GettyImages

In 2025, New York signed former Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million deal hoping to plug a serious hole in the secondary. His 10 interceptions and 209 solo tackles across four seasons suggested he would do just that.

However, Adebo only managed to play in 12 games last year and logged just a single pick. He did manage to make a career-high 56 solo tackles in a shortened season. But that inconsistency puts him on thin ice entering the second year of his deal, and opens the door for Hood to push for starting consideration in camp.

Adebo defended eight passes last year as well, which suggests opposing quarterbacks weren't throwing in his direction. But considering teams were scoring 25.8 points per game (seventh-worst) and passing for 214.2 yards per game against the Giants, he can't really rest on those flimsy laurels.

Hood is going to inject some youth into New York's secondary that the team hoped safety Tyler Nubin was going to bring after being drafted in 2024. Paired with a partner like Greg Newsome II downfield, opposing offenses could be frustrated frequently.

I'm not saying Hood is going to be starting in Week 1. He needs time to develop and learn the system. But don't be surprised if Hood is out there for more snaps than Adebo as the season rolls along.