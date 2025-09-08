Giants, Brian Daboll might actually be right for waiting on Jaxson Dart for one reason

The New York Giants only managed to scrounge up six points in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. That weak offensive performance has only increased the number of fans calling to see a change at quarterback in The Big Apple.

In fairness, it seems like it's just a matter of time before head coach Brian Daboll pulls the trigger on transitioning from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart. Wilson is an aged veteran with limited gas left in the tank of his NFL career. Dart, in sharp contrast, is a fresh-faced rookie who is capable of giving hope to Giants fans sorely in need of some.

A certain portion of the fan base was disappointed by Daboll's decision to give Wilson a second consecutive start. He'll take control of New York's offense when they take on the Cowboys. Those fans might not have taken the time to consider how the franchise can make Dart's first start as successful as possible.

Dart has good mobility but the Giants will want to give him the best protection possible to help ease his transition to life in the NFL. The best version of New York's offensive line features a healthy Andrew Thomas at left tackle. He has a chance to play against Dallas in Week 2, but it's safe to assume he'll be a better version of himself in subsequent weeks as he returns from injury.

Giants are actually smart to not jump the gun with Jaxson Dart

The odds are strongly against the Giants being legitimate playoff contenders this season. Losing to the Cowboys on Sunday is not going to significantly impact the franchise's long-term outlook. Their top priority this year is to build a young core that's capable of making noise in future seasons. Proving Dart can be their signal-caller of the future would be the biggest accomplishment Daboll and his staff can make on that front.

"The time to go to Jaxson Dart for the New York Giants is coming..



We don't know if it's gonna to be this week or next week but his time is coming" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/CoLx2KsF3G — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2025

None of this should serve as discouraging news for Giants fans. They simply need to show a bit more patience. As Adam Schefter referenced in the video above, Dart's time is coming. It's hard to imagine Daboll waiting too long to transition to the quarterback with higher upside. Any delay in doing so might cost him his job.

The question Giants fans need to be more concerned with is whether Dart can show enough this season to prove he's the right offensive weapon to build around. If he is, it could set the franchise on a course towards contention in the next few years. Otherwise, the Giants will have to go back to the drawing board at the game's most important position.