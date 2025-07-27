Giants fans are quickly coming to a promising Russell Wilson realization

The New York Giants have been looking for an answer at the quarterback position for as long as Eli Manning has been retired (since 2020). In those five long years, they've burned through eight different passers, with only one (Tommy DeVito) still remaining on the current roster.

This season, fan expectations are at an all-time low with Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson at the helm and a bench that consists of veteran Jameis Winston, rookie Jaxson Dart and, of course, Tommy Cutlets. Though, those expectations might actually be surpassed, but just not in the exceeding fashion many would assume.

You see, Wilson doesn't have to deliver a Pro Bowl-caliber performance for his signing to be considered a success. He doesn't even need to do much better than his 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games played last year because the talent and potential he's surrounded with in East Rutherford, New Jersey is going to help take the pressure off and vice versa.

Russell Wilson's presence is mutually beneficial for the Giants' offensive talent

Just in the small sample size we've gotten from Giants training camp this past week, Wilson is already building a great rapport with his top weapons like wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Russell Wilson DEEP MOON BALL TD to Malik Nabers! pic.twitter.com/74ouDCxtif — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 25, 2025

If this is a preview of the kind of connection the two will have during the regular season, the Giants will be well on their way to winning more than three games in 2025.

Wilson's work ethic has even started to rub off on the young guns like Nabers, who told Bleacher Report during camp that he's taking full advantage of his quarterback's resources and advice.

Russell Wilson really was a Clutch Signing All Around🫡. pic.twitter.com/MjAEjtb8ck — 𝑩𝒐𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆 (@BoogDaGiantsFan) July 26, 2025

"Russ has the best physical therapist that I have been around," Nabers dished on Friday. "I told Russ' PT guys about [my toe issue] ... and they're like, 'Okay, cool we can handle it.' Spent two days there and I was better... So I'm just getting his [PT] schedule, he's an amazing leader, I'm taking steps from him ... just using the resources I have ... He's always helping me with that."

If these are the kinds of tangible improvements Wilson is bringing to the Giants already, he doesn't need to deliver a playoff appearance to make the fans feel like progress is being made. There's a culture he can help build by laying the foundation with that advice and helping hand, and that's only going to benefit the development of the heir apparent in Dart whenever he does take the reins from Wilson.

Giants fans should be watching that behind-the-scenes effort as the biggest indicator as to whether the franchise is actually going to turn things around on the field and sustain future success once Wilson is gone.