Giants fans want to believe what Jameis Winston just said about offense's potential

The New York Giants hit rock bottom in 2024. A 3-14 finish and an offense that struggled to move the ball or find the end zone left fans frustrated and coaches searching for answers. The Giants decided to bring back Brian Daboll after rumors swirled that he would be fired after this abysmal finish. The team enters the 2025 offseason with one goal: rebuild the offense from the ground up.

So far, the early signs out of minicamp suggest they might be on the right track.

In 2024, the Giants ranked 30th in total offense, averaging just 298.4 yards per game, and were 31st in scoring with 16.1 per game, ahead of only the Carolina Panthers. The passing game was near the bottom of the league 28th overall(189.9 yards per game) led by Daniel Jones for most of the 2024 season, and the run game wasn’t much better either, ranking 23rd (104.9 yards per game). Their 273 total points over 17 games painted a bleak picture of an offense that lacked identity and execution.

Jameis Winston suggests Giants offense could be strong in 2025

Jameis Winston, one of the new quarterbacks on the roster, suggested that the team will have a good offense in the league in 2025.

"We're going to do amazing things, but I think it's, it's day-to-day growth, you know? And we're definitely not going to look at last year.," said Winston, h/t the Giants' official website. "We can't really, we can't focus on that, we've got to keep our eyes on what we would love and what we would love is to be the Super Bowl winning champions. I think all of us would love that. But it's a process, it's a day-by-day process. And yes, we've got the pieces, we've got the coaches, we've got the players. Now it's about consistent execution."

One of the biggest Giants headlines this offseason was the signing of Russell Wilson, the nine-time pro bowler brought in to stabilize the quarterback position after the disappointment of Daniel Jones. After a rocky tenure in Denver and a decent season with the Steelers in 2024, Wilson is getting what he called a “fresh start” in New York.

Wilson is expected to start, but the Giants also brought in Winston to serve as both a backup and a leader in the quarterback room. Winston, known for his fiery energy and deep-ball ability, expressed high hopes for the offense during minicamp.

Meanwhile, the Giants also traded up to the 25th overall pick and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round. The rookie out of Ole miss has been impressive in early workouts, displaying poise, energy and a live arm. He is also taking command of the offense beyond his years. While the goal is to likely sit and let Dart learn behind Wilson and Winston, the organization is optimistic about his long term potential.

Giants' reinforcements at skill positions

The receiving corps remains one of the more intriguing units in the NFL. Malik Nabers, coming off a excellent rookie season and Pro Bowl appearances, is back and expected to take another leap in Year 2. Veteran Darius Slayton was resigned and remains a reliable outside receiver for the team, and Wan’Dale Robinson offers flexibility from the slot and in motion-heavy looks. The Giants still also have Jalin Hyatt who they still have faith in and has been getting tons of reps during OTAs and minicamp.

The Giants also have back Tyrone Tracy Jr in the backfield who had an good rookie season for them as RB1 and they drafted Cam Skattebo, the bruising and explosive running back out of Arizona State, in the fourth round. Tracy showed flashes in 2024, and Skattebo is already imrpressing coaches in OTAs with his explosiveness and physicality. The combination could give the G-Men a thunder and lightning duo they’ve lacked since the Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw days.

Protection at line of scrimmage

One key to unlocking this new-look offense is keeping the quarterback upright — something the Giants failed to do last year. While the offensive struggled, Andrew Thomas remains a pillar on the left side, When healthy, he’s one of the best tackles in football.

The right tackle spot is taken by Jermaine Eluemunor, but the interior has it’s question marks. Evan Neal has moved to guard while the Giants drafted Guard Marcus Mbow out of Purdue. Returning are Jon Runyan at left guard, John-Michael Schmitz Jr at center and Greg Van Roten at right guard. The unit has reportedly looked more cohesive in early workouts.

What success looks like for Giants offense in 2025

The Giants don’t need to leap from 30th to top 5 overnight. Cracking the top 15 in scoring and yardage would represent real progress. With more reliable quarterback play, improved pass protection, and with returning explosive receiver corps, the potential for growth is undeniable for this Giants team.

The 2025 New York Giants aren’t promising to be the NFL’s next juggernaut, but there’s a clear belief within the building that the offense will look nothing like the one fans have been enduring the last two years. Russell Wilson is motivated. Jameis Winston is confident, and Brian Daboll is pulling the strings behind a retooled offense that has the tools to surprise teams.

Coming off a 3-14 season, that’s exactly what the Giants — and their fans — needed to hear. But, Giants fans have heard this before. They want to see it on the gridiron this season, as it would help the team win games in what is an extremely tough schedule.