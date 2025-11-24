Giants need to keep Jameis Winston around as Jaxson Dart's backup

The New York Giants entered the 2025-26 NFL season with three quarterbacks that had realistic chances of starting at least one game, which meant the team had zero QBs to follow the legendary John Madden's logic.

Now more than a dozen weeks into the campaign, all three of those passers — Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston — have each started more than a single game. However, it's more than apparent that Dart, the Giants' first round pick in April, is the QB of the future.

Dart has missed the last two contests, in concussion protocol, however, and that meant Winston got a pair of opportunities as the third-stringer to prove why he's more useful than your average benchwarmer. While New York lost both of those games, Winston did prove he's still got serviceable NFL-caliber talent.

In the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Winston threw for 201 yards and rushed for a score. His efforts had New York leading or within one score for the entirety of the game and his only real consequential mistake was a game-sealing interception in the final minute.

Additionally, Winston exploded for a 366-yard, three TD and one INT performance in a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. One of his scores was an incredible 33-yard reception on a trick play.

JAMEIS WINSTON RECEIVING TD FROM GUNNER OLSZEWSKI.





Jameis Winston must be extended by the New York Giants

Ideally, you want a backup quarterback that can still win games when your starter is out, but all you can really ask for is a guy who will give your team a chance to win — and that's exactly what Winston has been for New York. Russell Wilson was not going to keep the Giants close in those two contests against hot NFC North opponents.

Winston also has the leadership qualities (and social media chops) to be a positive mentor to Dart as well as keep the team endearing if there is to be more losing in the future. The NFL ultimately is a business, and while winning makes the big bucks, being entertaining is just as valuable. And, boy, is Winston entertaining.

"We outside but we inside" -Jameis Winston referring to the Lions stadium in his pregame speech







Who else would New York bring in to be Dart's backup at this point? The losses this season have mostly been blamed on the lack of defense in the fourth quarter, not offensive deficiency. In fact, New York has scored some of its highest point totals with Winston and Dart under center.

On top of that, Dart and Winston have gotten along extremely well on the sidelines and in the locker room. Their antics, paired with star running back Cam Skattebo, will be a boon to draw in new fans. They're simply making football fun again in New York.

Winston has another year on his two-year deal with New York to lean on but it's not guaranteed the team decides to keep him around. Wilson should be gone after his one-year deal is up. General manager Joe Schoen has bigger decisions to be making this offseason - like hiring a new head coach - but he should have extending Winston at least another one-year on his list.