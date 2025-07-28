For a team that's just one year removed from trotting out one of the NFL's worst offenses, the New York Giants certainly have a lot of toys going into the 2026 season. Malik Nabers finished with 109 receptions and1,204 yards while catching passes from Daniel Jones as a best-case scenario. Quarterback got upgraded to Russell Wilson. Andrew Thomas is an All-Pro when healthy, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. went from getting drafted in the fifth round to finishing as a top-15 starting back in most major receiving stats. And their rookie class makes things even more exciting, as all three of their skill position picks, from Days 1-3, all give encouraging looks into the future of Big Blue. Even seventh round TE Thomas Fidone II earned praise for his immense Day 3 value.

But it's the Giants' fourth rounder that intrigues the most, at least for now. Cam Skattebo isn't an athletic marvel like the six backs taken over him (17th percentile 40-yard dash, 24th percentile speed score, according to Player Profile), but he was a monster at Arizona State. In his final college season, Skattebo became the first Sun Devil to ever cross the 2k mark for all-purpose yards (2,316), while also snagging 24 total touchdowns. He also finished fifth in Heisman voting and finished just behind No. 6 pick Ashton Jeanty in rushing yards. Skattebo is a violent runner, who, in spite of his lack of top-end speed, profiles with excellent contact balance, vision and creativity, and someone with excellent footwork.

What does this mean for Tyrone Tracy Jr.?

Thus begs the question of how he fits in with the Giants as is. Tracy was an unlooked-for surprise, and a bright spot in a season they'd love to forget. Keep in mind that, when going over Tracy's stats, he wasn't a full-time starter for the first half of the season.

On the other hand, Tracy was not the immediate starter, and if it wasn't for Devin Singletary going down to injury in Week 5, he might never have been. What's more, despite his solid receiving stats, Tracy also tied for the third-most fumbles across all RB's in 2025. Keeping the ball off the turf is a legitimate problem for him, and given that he only learned to play running back in 2023, not that surprising of a problem either.

For now, Tracy the converted receiver and Skattebo the human wrecking ball seem to be the Giants' latest return of the 'Thunder and Lightning' combo, following in the footsteps of Ron Dayne and Tiki Barber, and Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs after. ESPN's Mike Clay even anticipates the two forming a direct committee in his 2026 projections.

But the thing is that Skattebo also profiled as a pass catcher at Arizona State. The committee approach still seems like New York's most likely approach to the upcoming season, but Skattebo boasts the higher draft capital, college resume, numbers, and time at position on his side. If I were Tyrone Tracy, Jr., I'd be watching my back all training camp -- and even further.